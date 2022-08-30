Business

Stakeholders to discuss African aviation sustainability

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Key stakeholders in the African aviation, travel and tourism industries will discuss the promotion and advancement of the development and sustainability of the continent’s aviation and its allied industries at the fourth Aviators Africa conference and awards. It is an event organised for the aviation, travel and tourism sectors in Africa.

The full-day conference will attract over 200 delegates and will feature panel sessions and presentations of papers from airline operators, aircraft manufacturers, civil aviation authorities, tourism bodies, and other stakeholders with great networking opportunities spanning two days.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Sustainability of African Aviation.”

According to the convener, Toni Ukachukwu, there are different aviation events that cover air connectivity, commercial and defence and MRO among others.
Aviators Africa has established itself as a premier Aviation Conference organiser that focuses on the Environment, Sustainability, and Governance (ESG) in Africa. This is in tune with UN SDGs as it concerns Aviation.

At the conference, there will be an Aviation Leadership CEOs forum where top management in private and public service in aviation will have an opportunity to participate in a masterclass in leadership and sustainability from our faculty of exceptional professionals.

“It is our effort to increase the bar in leadership and sustainability in African aviation as we believe that everything rises and falls on leadership,” said Ukachukwu.

The Aviators Africa Award, also known as the Tower Awards, was initiated to celebrate excellence and sustainability in African Aviation.

Tower Awards has received tremendous accolades as an indigenous African gala Award ceremony that recognizes brands and changemakers who have contributed immensely to the development of African aviation.

Aviators Africa conference and awards will hold from October 20 to 22, 2022 at Protea Wanderer’s hotel by Marriot in Johannesburg, South Africa.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

IWD: Sterling Bank, Society for Corporate Governance collaborate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As part of activities to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), Sterling Bank, through its One Woman proposition, has partnered with the Society for Corporate Governance, a non-governmental organization (NGO), to sensitise women professionals and other executives on how they can become active and effective board members.   Speaking at the one-day event with […]
Business

Glovo launches delivery App in Nigeria

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Glovo, a multi-category ondemand delivery app, has officially launched its operations in Nigeria, as part of its continued market expansion strategy and investment in Africa. This follows the company’s recent close of its Series F funding round which raised N450M, the largest raise by a start-up in Spain, where the company’s headquarters are located. Currentlypresentin23countries […]
Business

Nigeria needs 31% growth rate to bridge financial inclusion gap

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

To achieve its 95 per cent target of financial inclusion by 2024, Nigeria needs to work on additional 31 per cent growth rate within two years. Stakeholders have been urged to leverage on the emerging technology to drive the needed financial inclusion. Currently, the country’s financial inclusion is put at 64 per cent of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica