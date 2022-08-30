Stakeholders to discuss African aviation sustainability

Key stakeholders in the African aviation, travel and tourism industries will discuss the promotion and advancement of the development and sustainability of the continent’s aviation and its allied industries at the fourth Aviators Africa conference and awards. It is an event organised for the aviation, travel and tourism sectors in Africa.

The full-day conference will attract over 200 delegates and will feature panel sessions and presentations of papers from airline operators, aircraft manufacturers, civil aviation authorities, tourism bodies, and other stakeholders with great networking opportunities spanning two days.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Sustainability of African Aviation.”

According to the convener, Toni Ukachukwu, there are different aviation events that cover air connectivity, commercial and defence and MRO among others.

Aviators Africa has established itself as a premier Aviation Conference organiser that focuses on the Environment, Sustainability, and Governance (ESG) in Africa. This is in tune with UN SDGs as it concerns Aviation.

At the conference, there will be an Aviation Leadership CEOs forum where top management in private and public service in aviation will have an opportunity to participate in a masterclass in leadership and sustainability from our faculty of exceptional professionals.

“It is our effort to increase the bar in leadership and sustainability in African aviation as we believe that everything rises and falls on leadership,” said Ukachukwu.

The Aviators Africa Award, also known as the Tower Awards, was initiated to celebrate excellence and sustainability in African Aviation.

Tower Awards has received tremendous accolades as an indigenous African gala Award ceremony that recognizes brands and changemakers who have contributed immensely to the development of African aviation.

Aviators Africa conference and awards will hold from October 20 to 22, 2022 at Protea Wanderer’s hotel by Marriot in Johannesburg, South Africa.

