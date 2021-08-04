News

Stakeholders to FG: Empower Navy to secure fishers, blue economy

Stakeholders in the maritime sector have called on the Federal Government to empower the Nigerian Navy in terms of area surveil-lance, modern equipment and daily overflying to protect the blue economy. The experts said there was an urgent need to provide adequate security for fishermen, especially the artisanal and the commercial units who supply 90 per cent and 10 per cent of the nation’s demand respectively, adding that there was the need to train and retrain the fishermen to enable them to compete across the globe. Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting to brainstorm on the challenges facing the fishery industry and how to chart a way forward, Executive Director of the Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR), Dr Sule Abiodun Yussuf, also called for collaborations and support for fishers in the country, so as to improve their livelihoods and also harness the potential and opportunity of the blue economy.

