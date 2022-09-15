Business

Stakeholders To FG: Set strategic plans for digital manufacturing

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Stakeholders in telecommunications have urged the Federal Government to intensify effort on the promotion of digital manufacturing, software development and research and development for digital innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. They said a deliberate policy objective must be focused on local manufacturing of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards, smartphones, recharge cards, parts, fibre optic cables, masts, among others to shore up the deficits. They also advocated good coordination between foreign and domestic players and voted for the promotion of indigenous languages, in developing appropriate digital literacy resources, among others.

Earlier, while unveiling the competitors, Professor Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, said considering the enormous talents in the country, there was no reason Nigeria cannot produce what it consumes. Commenting on the $2.16 billion spent annually on tech-related foreign content, the Head of Entrepreneurship and E-business, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Prof. Olalekan Sakariyau, in a chat with New Telegraph, emphasised on the promotion of local production. Sakariyau charged the Federal Government to set national strategy for promotion of indigenous contents in the telecoms sector. According to him, the indigenous contents could be developed with setting strategic plans and fashion formulate policies to fast track it.

Though the National In formation Technology Development Agency (NITDA) had promised to always engage the stakeholders in policy formulations co concerning the development of the sector, experts believe that there should be rigid collaboration between the government and private sector to really develop and promote local production. The CEO of NaijaTech, a firm committed to the promotion of local contents, Olasumbo Mustapha, told New Telegraph that there was no healthy collaboration between the government and the private sector on the local content production. According to him, for the sector to grow, there is need for government to sit with the experts in the private sector and chart ways for the production, development and promotion of local content in telecoms sector. “I don’t think government is ready for the local production.

For this sector to grow locally and for the country to shift from importation of tele-coms equipment, the experts from the private sector must be fully involved in the development of our local contents. There are aspects the government must take, there are also aspects the private sector has to undertake as well. The government alone can never develop local contents,” he said. Earlier, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, had assured that government would embark on production of local contents in the telecoms sector. He reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment to promotion of indigenous productions as he directed the stakeholders in the sector to halt importation of the telecoms software and hardwares, especially those that could be produced locally. Speaking at the maiden edition of the Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo (NTICE) organised by the Nigerian C o m m u n i c at i o n s Commission (NCC’s) Nigeria Office for Developing Indigenous Telecoms Sector (NODITS) in Lagos recently, Pantami reiterated that Nigeria must stop importation of telecoms infrastructures in order to promote the indigenous ones to help the economy. He noted that Nigerian currency had continued to fall, while dollar is rising due to higher demand for dollar for importation.

 

Our Reporters

