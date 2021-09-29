Stakeholders to govt: Reduce cost of Internet, digital devices as key to learning

Critical stakeholders, including policymakers, Edtech entrepreneurs, teachers and parents have identified access to the Internet and digital devices as key factors for enhancing learning for younger ones to prepare for the future. This was as they called on the government at all levels to invest heavily in the local production of digital devices to cut down costs in order to enable access for all classes of people. This was disclosed on Monday at the September edition of Edtech Monday, a Mastercard Foundation initiative organised in partnership with Co-creation Hub, a platform that brings together key stakeholders consisting of policymakers, Edtech entrepreneurs, teachers, professionals and parents to engage in critical discourse on the use of technology for teaching and learning. The theme of this month’s virtual roundtable session was; “Edtech for the Future of Work.”
