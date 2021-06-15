News Top Stories

Stakeholders to INEC: Adopt e-voting for 2023 polls

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Some eminent Nigerians have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expedite action and engagements for the deployment of electronic voting ahead of the 2023 general elections.

 

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George and a chieftain of apex Igbo body Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chekwas Okorie, among others, who spoke in separate interviews with New Telegraph, maintained that adoption of modern techniques, especially the electronic voting system, will improve Nigeria’s electoral process.

 

According, the relevant stakeholders must act with urgency to bring electronic system of voting to fruition. He added that the current ballot system is one of the major banes of Nigeria’s leadership crisis.

 

George, a former Military Administrator of Ondo State, lamented the current manual process of conducting elections, describing it as “archaic in a global village where everything is digitalized’.

 

He said: “Electronic voting is the future because we cannot continue to handle our electoral process manually, it is simply archaic.

 

This is the reason why we have underserved and incapable people in political offices. How can you carry physically by hand results from riverine areas to Abuja at this age and time?

 

“It is like we are living in the Stone Age with the current ballot system process. If you deposit or withdraw money from your account, you get an instant alert to notify of you transaction that took place. Why can’t those be replicated in our electoral process through electronic voting?

 

Why is he still waiting for this National Assembly to take a decision on it? Those are the things that are making Nigeria unstable.” Okorie, a former presidential candidate and founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said electronic voting is the only thing that can save Nigeria’s democracy from its current wobbling state.

 

The former National Chairman of the defunct United Peoples Party (UPP) also disclosed that stakeholders are anticipating that the electronic voting system will be used by INEC to conduct the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election in November.

 

While stating that he has been canvassing for electronic voting process since 2012, he noted that he submitted a memorandum to the previous Eighth National Assembly and has already done the same to the current Ninth Assembly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Civilians hoarding information affecting northeast operations – Military

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian military on Monday said civilians hoarding information are making its security operations in the region less effective. The military said while residents do not give them information on activities of insurgents, some of them work as informants to bandits and terrorists. Military spokesman, Major-General John Enenche, in an interview on Channels Television’s […]
News

Drug trafficking, substance abuse fuel insecurity – Tambuwal

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

The preponderance of drug trafficking and abuse of substances thereto related have been identified as the euphoric catalysts of non-state actors who unleash terror and mayhem on hapless citizens in the country.   Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State disclosed this at the weekend when he received the Sheikh Ahmed Gumi-led Bandits Repentance Initiative (S-GULBAR […]
News Top Stories

Omo-Agege: Negligence of N’Delta may affect oil production

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday, warned the Federal Government to address all issues provoking agitations in the Niger Delta to ensure uninterrupted oil production. Omo-Agege gave the warning while making his contributions to the ongoing debate on the general principles of the 2021 Appropriation Bill. He expressed concerns that the region that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica