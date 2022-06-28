Stakeholders to Students: Drug abuse lead to unfulfilled destiny

Stakeholders in the security sector have urged students in Lagos State to desist from taking hard drugs, saying it can lead to unfulfilled destiny. The stakeholders made the call while speaking at a seminar organised by the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN), with the theme: ‘Addressing drug challenges in health and humanitarian crisis’, to mark the 2022 International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in Nigeria. The stakeholders in the security sectors urged students to desist from taking hard drugs, claiming it can lead to unfulfilled destiny and derail them from fulfilling their aims. The Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Lagos State Command, Mr. Callys Alomona, was represented by Mr. Oke Semai, Assistant Commandant, Asset and Financial Investigations of the Command. He said NDLEA is charged with eliminating the growing, processing, manufacturing, selling, exporting, and trafficking of hard drugs in the country. “The agency deploys all resources at its disposal for the total eradication of illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, by cutting off the supply of illicit drugs and bringing suppliers to book and also to reduce the demand for illicit drugs and other substances of abuse and tracing and recovering drug-related proceeds, through effective drug law enforcement.” He said that hard drugs are posing a threat to the nation. “There are dangers involved in engaging in drugs and there so many challenges encountered. “Drugs are any substance that get to your body and changes your thinking, behavior, they are controlled drugs and should not be taken without medical prescription.” The Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, represented by the Police Public Relationship Officer, PPRO SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that drug intake contribute to crime rates, saying taking drugs can get one mad, distabilise such a person’s future. He said: “Be careful, don’t try to engage in drugs, do not fall for peer pressure, when you start engaging in drugs, it will truncate your future and you will become a nonentity.” The representative of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mr Taiwo Adeboyega, said that traffickers take drugs to sexually abuse or injure their victims to suit their purpose. He however urged parents to stop sending their children to buy themselves alcoholic drinks and some substances suspected to be hard drugs.

