Stakeholders told to reset Africa’s aviation industry

The fourth Aviators Africa Conference and Tower Awards successfully came to an end with a call from stakeholders to work towards resetting the African aviation industry with a view of harnessing the benefits of sustainable energy and technology-driven operations.

The three-day event which took place from October 20-22, 2022 at the Protea Hotel by Marriott Johannesburg Wanderers in South Africa, kicked off on Thursday, 20th October, with an outreach program in partnership with the Girl Fly Program Africa (GFPA) Foundation, Walk for Love Africa, and South African Tourism.

Day two of the conference began with an expository keynote address by Aaron Munesti, the Chief Executive Officer of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA) which highlighted the imperative and the urgency of resetting the African aviation industry post-COVID-19 pandemic, rather than restarting it.

Welcoming delegates to the event, the Founder and the CEO of Aviators Africa Conference and Tower Awards, Toni Ukachukwu said the conference’s core mandate was to carve a niche and continue to pioneer sustainability initiatives in the African aviation eco-system whilst connecting it with tourism.

“I would like to welcome everyone to the 4th Aviators Africa Conference with the theme: ‘Sustainability in African Aviation.’ This year saw us being true to our objective as a pan-African organisation by bringing the event to South Africa, having hosted it in Nigeria for three straight years,” Ukachukwu said.

“We intend to look at sustainability in the broader sense of the word covering diverse areas with inclusivity from the stakeholders and academia to explore not only aviation but its allied industries for a more sustainable development of Africa,” he added.

The conference, which was held under the theme, “Sustainability in African Aviation,” featured three engaging and brainstorming panel sessions, all of which x-rayed the various challenges bedeviling the aviation and tourism industry in Africa, as well as recommended possible recovery paths.

 

 

