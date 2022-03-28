Stakeholders urge Nigerians to embrace Takaful

Academic scholars and practitioners in the insurance industry have tasked Nigerians, including business owners, to consider embracing Takaful insurance.

They said ot remains the most viable and ethical insurance that offers enormous benefits to all members of society regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, or social status.

This was the submission echoed at the Takaful workshop organized by Noor Takaful Insurance Limited in Kano.

The event themed: “Takaful insurance in an increasingly unstable and insecure world,” featured renowned scholars in both the academia and the in dustry, some of which include an Islamic cleric, Dr Bashir Umar, a former commissioner in NAICOM, Mr Mohammed Kari, Director, International Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance, (IIIBF), Bayero University, Kano, and Professor Binta Jibril among others. Delivering his welcome remarks, the Chairman, Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, Mr Muhtar Bakare, noted that the workshop was one of the numerous ways the company intends to engage the populace and create much-needed awareness about Takaful insurance.

“This is the first in the series of workshops Noor Takaful plans to hold in various cities across the country. And we should be starting that journey in Kano. I am delighted to mention that Noor Takaful was conceived and incubated in Kano in 2015.

“This workshop intends to allow us to hear from Islamic and academic scholars how Takaful can help support businesses and communities in a rapidly changing, challenging world. Our roadshow will continue to engage with the people in different locations over the next few days,” Bakare said.

