Business

Stakeholders urge Nigerians to embrace Takaful

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Academic scholars and practitioners in the insurance industry have tasked Nigerians, including business owners, to consider embracing Takaful insurance.

 

They said ot remains the most viable and ethical insurance that offers enormous benefits to all members of society regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, or social status.

 

This was the submission echoed at the Takaful workshop organized by Noor Takaful Insurance Limited in Kano.

 

The event themed: “Takaful insurance in an increasingly unstable and insecure world,” featured renowned scholars in both the academia and the in  dustry, some of which include an Islamic cleric, Dr Bashir Umar, a former commissioner in NAICOM, Mr Mohammed Kari, Director, International Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance, (IIIBF), Bayero University, Kano, and Professor Binta Jibril among others. Delivering his welcome remarks, the Chairman, Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, Mr Muhtar Bakare, noted that the workshop was one of the numerous ways the company intends to engage the populace and create much-needed awareness about Takaful insurance.

“This is the first in the series of workshops Noor Takaful plans to hold in various cities across the country. And we should be starting that journey in Kano. I am delighted to mention that Noor Takaful was conceived and incubated in Kano in 2015.

 

“This workshop intends to allow us to hear from Islamic and academic scholars how Takaful can help support businesses and communities in a rapidly changing, challenging world. Our roadshow will continue to engage with the people in different locations over the next few days,” Bakare said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

International Breweries reports N13.52bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

International Breweries reported a loss after tax of N13.520 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from a loss of N10.877 billion reported in 2020. Loss before tax was N17.509 billion for the nine months in contrast to a loss of N17.719 billion in 2020. Revenue however grew by 34.06 per cent to […]
Business

Lender holds virtual graduation ceremony for trainees

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F or the second time in two months, Ecobank Nigeria has hosted another set of its trainees from its state of the art academy to a virtual graduation ceremony who were automatically absolved into full time employment.     The Ecobank Nigeria Management Trainees Batch 2 (EMDP 2) comprised 53 graduates who were trained at […]
Business

ICAN cautions FG on adoption of foreign policies

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The National President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Mrs Comfort Eyitayo, has cautioned the Federal Government against adopting foreign policies and programmes, “hook line and sinker.” Eyitayo warned that domestication of foreign policies without a critical review to solve Nigeria’s challenges may further compound the economic woes of the country. The ICAN […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica