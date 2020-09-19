Stakeholders urge speedy passage of Gender Equality Bill

Stakeholders at a oneday capacity building workshop on National Gender Policy Implementation in Umuahia, Abia State capital, have expressed worry over Nigeria’s global ranking in gender issues, saying the time had come for the passage of the Gender Equality bill by the National Assembly. Nigeria is said to rank 128 out of 149 countries globally and 27 out of 33 countries in Sub-Sahara Africa in gender issues. In her keynote address, the Abia State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Dr. Ngozi Okechukwu said the training organised in collaboration with Literacy Integration and Formal Education (LIFE) Foundation was aimed at advancing the National Gender Policy of 2006 to reduce systematic gender inequalities.

She lamented that for inexplicable reasons the bill has suffered several setbacks even after the Federal Government published the fiveyear strategic framework on the National gender policy in 2008. She said: “Again, in the year 2011, the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill was presented to the National Assembly…

Ten years later, the bill is yet to be passed into law. Thus, the National Gender policy has no legal leg to stand on. The status quo has severe social economic implications for Nigeria generally and in its quest to adjust to the needs of modern realities.” The NOA director added that the ugly experiences of gender based violence during the coronavirus lockdown had highlighted the imperative of arriving at significant outcome to tackle gender based issues.

