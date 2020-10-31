News

Stakeholders want 37 Lagos LCDAs converted to LGAs

Constituents of Oshodi/ Isolo constituency 2 at this year’s constituency stakeholders meeting in Ejigbo have requested that the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) be converted to Local Government Areas (LGAs) to enable the generation of more revenue for infrastructural development in the state.

A former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, made the appeal on behalf of the constituency on Thursday, in view of the financial need of the state occasioned by the its large population and the recent devastation of the hijack of #EndSARS protests by hoodlums.

He said it was unjustifiable that some states which were at par with the state have since attracted more revenues through creation of extra LGAs. On his part, Jude Idimogu, a lawmaker representing Os-hodi/ Isolo constituency 2 at Lagos State House of Assembly, who was the host at the event, said the issue had been on the front burner for a very long time. He stressed that the leaders of the party had been concerned about the issue even to the point of requesting for special status for the state.

He however said all the party leaders at the federal and state levels would not relent until the LCDAs. The chairman committee for wealth creation maintained that the leaders of the party would undertake a political approach to resolve the issue.

He said: “We will appeal to Lagosians to be hopeful, appeal to the conscience of the leadership of our party at the national level to see why the gap should be bridged. “From inception the state was at par with Kano, today Kano has 44 LGA and Jigawa, which was created out of Kano has 27 LGAs. It is not fair, so I want to appeal to the President, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Assembly to heed to our request.”

