Stakeholders want Kida to continue as NBBF President

As Sports stakeholders countdown to the elections into the various National Sports Federations holding in September, participants in a discussion on an influential platform, Nigeria Sports Center, has thrown their weight behind the return of the Interim Caretaker Chairman of (NBBF) Nigeria Basketball Federation, Ahmadu Musa Kida as the substantive President of the Federation.

The discussion started with a post from one Wonderland Events on the “Best candidates for next month Federation election based on their recent performance.”

It was agreed that the Federations need President who can take their federations to the zenith in their various events, and presented the following choices for the Stakeholders among whom are: Squash (Boye Oyerinde), Volleyball (Musa Nimrod), Basketball (Musa Kida), Badminton (Francis Orbih Esq), Wrestling (Daniel Igali), Scrabble (Sulaiman Garba), Handball (Samuel Ochie).

“We need referees and coaching clinic too to upgrade knowledge of the technical officials” He concluded that these will save the country’s sports from going into extinction,” the CEO of the platform, Tayo Adeyemo said.

“Under Kida’s leadership, Nigeria qualified for the Olympics in male and female category. The first country to achieve this in Africa. Under Kida,

Total Energy bought into division 1 and division 2 of our basketball league. This is a lower Division and not even the premier league. These are unprecedented success.”

