Business

Stakeholders: Why we rejected NITDA Bill

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Stakeholders in telecoms industry have revealed reasons for rejecting the Draft Bill concerning the Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), saying it will bring retrogression to the sector if passed into law.

 

According to them, they totally rejected the notion of creating a “regulator of regulators” as this will affect the telecoms operators in so many ways. They said: “This will create structural and regulatory conflicts in Nigeria.

 

Yet the most worrisome impact of the Draft Bill is its immense potentials to jeopardise the vibrant communications sector by creating uncertainty and drawing a grey map of applicability.

 

“This will not only jolt investors and distort the market structure, but can lead to multiple regulatory oversight and lack of coordination in managing the Sector. Therefore, the impact is far reaching and fundamental to market sustenance and deepening the gains of the sector that has twice driven Nigeria out of recession in the last six years.”

 

 

They said there was a need to reconsider the Draft Bill as the matters it seek to legislate on are already being regulated by the NCC as the sole and exclusive regulator of communications services in Nigeria and this approach has midwifed the country from liberalisa

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Binance adopts user-first approach for crypto security

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

The world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider, Binace, said it has adopted a user-first approach to provide financial security for numerous cryptocurrency investors. In a statement, the company disclosed that while the element of transparency in cryptocurrency transactions as well as the blockchain network exist to conquer any potential insecurities, there was still a […]

nngx
Business

Equities sustain bullish rally with N88bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nigerian equities market, yesterday, sustained its positive outlook for the fourth day as the overall performance measures, NGX ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.34 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leveraged undervalued stocks. The All-Share Index rose by 162.28 basis points or 0.34 per cent to […]
Business

Cost pressure dents Meyer Paints’ 2020 financials

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

Save for the profits realised from the disposal of its building, high operational cost weighed on Meyer Paints Plc’s 2020 earnings. CHRIS UGWU writes   The business operational environment has remained turbulent in Nigeria, especially for the manufacturing sector, due largely to the effect of international oil price fluctuations and yet to be resolved infrastructural […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica