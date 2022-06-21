Stakeholders x-ray benefits of $25bn NMGP

Stakeholders in the energy sector have made recommendations on how the Federal Government could optimise the opportunity and benefits of the $25 billion Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project. SUCCESS NWOGU reports

The Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project, which is said to be the regional onshore and longest offshore gas pipeline in the world, could be of immense benefit to the economic transformation of Nigeria if certain processes and recommendations are adhered to by the Federal Govenrment in the implementation of the project.

The stakeholders, who made their contributions include a former President, Nigerian Meteorological Society, Prof. Clement Akoshile, the Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, NNPC Depot, Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Shina Amao, an engineer and an industry expert.

The project

The project, which is estimated to cost $25 billion and would be completed in stages over 25 years, is aimed to deliver the natural gas resources of Nigeria to some countries in the West and North Africa as a continuation of the existing West African Gas Pipeline (WAFP) between Nigeria, Benin, Togo and Ghana.

The NMGP pipeline would tranverse from Lagos, Nigeria, connecting to Cotonou, Benin; Lomé, Togo and Tema and Takoradi, Ghana.

It would additionally connect to Sierra Leone; Cote d’Ivoire; Monrovia, Abidjan, Liberia; Freetown, Conakry, Guinea; Bissau, Guinea-Bissau; Banjul, Gambia; Dakar, Senegal; Tangiers, Nouakchott, Mauritania, Morocco; and Cádiz, Spain. Nigeria, an OPEC member, has huge gas reserves, the largest in Africa and the seventh-largest in the world.

Agreement

Four years ago, Morocco’s King, Mohammed VI and Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, agreed on a mega-project to transport gas along the Atlantic coast, over 3,000 km.

This was after an agreement serving this purpose was signed in 2016. There has long been an interest in bringing Nigerian gas to North Africa, with Algeria leading discussions in 2002 for a similar pipeline project through the Sahel region.

A media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi, disclosed that the planned project via his official Twitter handle, noting that the Nigerian government and Morocco were planning to build the world’s longest offshore pipeline and second-longest pipeline in the world to carry gas from Nigeria to Morocco, running across 11 West African countries.

According to him, the partnership, which was between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) of Morocco, was originally signed by the two countries in June 2018.

He said: “Nigeria (@NNPCgroup) and Morocco (#ONHYM) are teaming together to build the longest offshore pipeline in the world and second-longest pipeline in the world. “It will carry gas from Nigeria to Morocco (and Europe), running across West African countries.

The agreement for the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline was originally signed by the two countries when President @MBuhari paid a state visit to Morocco in June 2018. When completed, the over 7,000 kilometres long gas pipeline will link Nigeria with Morocco, across West African countries and extend to Europe. It will be the longest offshore pipeline in the world and the second-longest pipeline overall.”

FEC’s approval

The Federal Executive Council had, on June 1, 2022, approved for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to enter into an agreement with ECOWAS for the construction of the gas pipeline, according to the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, who also said that the pipeline would traverse 15 West African countries to Morocco and Spain.

The project falls in line with the “Decade of Gas Master Plan” that President Buhari launched in 2020. The master plan seeks to bolster Nigeria’s gas production and gas exports.

On the Moroccan side, the project is part of the South-South cooperation upheld by King Mohammed VI. It is expected to create a competitive regional power market and benefit all West African people, countries, and their economies.

Opinion

Akoshile, who is also a former Director, Renewable Energy Centre (REC), University of Ilorin, said that the gas pipeline project would contribute significantly to the growth of Nigeria and the welfare of its people if the authorities manage the benefits prudently and for the general welfare.

He noted that gas energy has less pollution than other forms of energy. Akoshike explained: “Climate change has to do with fossil fuel. But at the same time, gas flaring is pushing pollution into the atmosphere.

So, instead of flaring it, it can be used to fuel the economy, whether within the nation or outside, it will be in the interest of the nation, healthwise, ecologically wise and also good climate-wise. Selling it will bring revenue to the economy, it will also help the climate because the amount of pollution caused by gas is not like when you use petrol or diesel.

“The benefits, if it is only going to go to certain pockets, and not to the country, then it will not be worth it. Some people in the economy are not managing funds well. They should bring benefits to the country.

The roads that are costing 20 years to be built should be built within one year so also the overhead bridges and the railway lines. Workers must not be threatening to go on strike before their issues are being looked into.

They must return the money to benefit transportation, education, agriculture and small and medium enterprises. That way, we will all survive and they will rule peaceful.”

IPMAN’s advise

The Chairman of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), NNPC Depot, Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Shina Amao, said there was need for Nigeria and partners to have effective collaboration with the foreign governments and partners. He urged government to use the revenue from the project to address the infrastructure deficit in the country.

Amao said: “The contract has been signed and it is on already. We pray that it will be done effectively. May God guide them to make good decisions so that we can have a good trading period. We need to benefit from the profit from that arrangement and the money that will be generated will be used for something meaningful for our internal economy.

“We need to look at all the stations that have been abandoned. If the revenue generated is well utilised, we will see good roads, good hospitals and NNPC’s refineries working.

They should collaborate well with their foreign partners to ensure that prudence and transparency are manifested in that contract because we have more than enough in terms of gas here. We have a lot of unused gas. I do not know why we should be paying so much for gas in this country.

We have had several meetings in Lagos with the minister in charge of that and the committee in charge of that. They said they were going to allow marketers to access funds so that we will be able to do more so that vehicles will be on the gas. They said that year vehicles will be on the gas.

Even now, we are still on that.” According to him, while the project was desirable, internal projects and ventures, which could enhance the economic and welfare fortunes of Nigerians, should not be sacrificed for the gas pipeline project.

He lamented that there are many projects, facilities and institutions that had been left to rot in the country, adding that such was unhealthy for national development. Amao added: “It is supposed to be a profitable venture for the country. Why should we not make ourselves comfortable before making others comfortable?

There is a difference between a corporation and limited liability. There are things you should consider. We know that NNPC is limited now. Whichever they can, NNPC should make the business attractive and regular, sound and acceptable. In the area of gas, we are not benefiting enough.

We are paying so much. In the area of the white product, petrol, kerosene and diesel, the pipeline between Lagos and Musomi is just being managed. “The pipeline between Musomi and Ejigbo depot has been ruptured. The ones between Musomi and Ibadan have been abandoned.

The one between Benin and Ore has been abandoned for decades. The one between Musomi and Ore has been ruptured. The one between Ibadan and Ilorin, is the same thing. And they do revamping.

A product will just get Musomi before Musomi will push to Ejigbo, Musonmi will also push to Ibadan and from Ibadan, will have the opportunity to push to Ilorin. “We have been having this challenge since and we are talking about additional business outside. We need to do business that will be more profitable.

Even our refineries are not being taken as a priority and we are still importing products at an exorbitant price. Imagine where the crude oil price is increasing, we should be smiling, but the crude oil is increasing and we are not smiling.

We are just seeing it and we can not benefit because when we sell out expensive crude, we will buy the expensive white products in. If we can look at local activities first before we can assist other nations, then that will be better.”

Expert advice

An industry professional, who declined to be named, said that the international community, including the European Union, were interested in the project

He claimed that the international want the project facilitated so that they can buy Nigerian gas. He advised government to make contingency arrangements to pacify restive youths who may want to destroy the pipelines and thereby stall the execution of the project.

He said: “A times, we plan to make money or raise funds, but we also do not plan for saboteurs, we do not put in place measures that will discourage people from vandalising the pipeline. If one guy from Niger Delta blows the pipe that is the end of the project.

Once you are doing the business of that magnitude you need to take care of local and domestic challenges that could hamper or affect the smooth transportation of gas from the Niger Delta region to Europe or North Africa.

So, restiveness needs to be addressed. Militants should be addressed. If they do not take care of the domestic issue, the project may not be realised. You will just have the pipeline and the hydrocarbon, but gas is not flowing through.

Minister’s position

Sylva had, a few months ago, said Nigeria and Morocco had yet to secure funds for the mega pipeline project to bring Nigerian gas to North Africa and Europe. The minister said that the pipeline would be an extension of a pipeline that has been carrying gas from southern Nigeria to Benin, Ghana and Togo since 2010. He said: “We want to continue this same pipeline to Morocco along the coast. Today, (the project) is still under study.

We are in the process of securing financing and many people are showing interest. The Russians were in my office last week, they are very keen to invest in this project.”

According to him, there had been many foreign interests but the government had yet to identify the investors they want to partner with.

Flashback

In 2016, NMGP was proposed in December 2016 following the signing of an agreement between the NNPC and the Moroccan ONHYM. In August 2017, NNPC and ONHYM began conducting a feasibility study for the project.

Also in 2019, NNPC and ONHYM completed the feasibility study for the construction of the pipeline in January, and in the same month, the two countries awarded Penspen Engineering Company a contract o carry out the first phase of projects frontend engineering & design.

In August, NNPC and ONHYM presented the pipeline proposal at a special meeting of the ECOWAS during which the Director of Energy and Mining of ECOWAS spoke positively of the project.

In March 2020, the front-end engineering & design entered the second phase. In February 2021, King Mohammed VI and President Muhammadu Buhari affirmed their commitment to the construction of the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline.

Last line

Government should raise funds to implement the project without delay. It should not be another conduit pipe to siphon public money meant for development.

