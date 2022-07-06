Stakeholders x-ray police performance, advocate urgent reformation

Worried by the myriad of professional inconsistencies and a blemished image, coupled with reports of human right abuses that have continued to attend the operation of the Nigeria Police Force, some stakeholders including the Police, Justice Ministry, Civil Rights organisations, Non-governmental Organisations and the Media, recently converged on Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, advocating a rapid reformation of the system for better public perception. In attendance at the workshop, convened by the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), and the MacArthur Foundation, in conjunction with over 30 other CSO groups operating in the South West zone, as well as, the Police, were the Assistant Inspector General of the Police (AIG Zone 11, Joseph Makun), the Oyo State Police Commissioner (Mrs Ngozi Onadeko), as well as, the Oyo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, who was represented by Mrs. Deborah Oluyemisi Collins (ex-FIDA Coordinator).

Need for reform

The stakeholders had a coalescence of opinions which dovetailed into making the Federal Government and the Police Service Commission to genuinely reform the Police Force in line with the new Police Act 2020 and Police Trust Fund Act 2019, in order to safeguard the nation’s democracy. Non-compliance with the tenets of the Act was said to be responsible for the 2020 #EndSARS revolt by youths which left in its trail unimaginable tales of woe. According to the RULAAC’s Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, and his team of advocates regarding the Civil Society Organisation’s Observatory on the implementation of the two laws, “the organisation is a member of a consortium implementing different activities under a police reform project supported by the foundation which is at the forefront of promoting police accountability in Nigeria”. In a communique made available after the workshop, the stakeholders commended and condemned several aspects of the performance of the police, noting that: “the Police Act contains innovative and laudable provisions capable of enhancing democratic policing, but is not being implemented. The Police hierarchy has not demonstrated sufficient commitment to implement the Police Act and other laws that can improve policing practices such as the Anti-torture Act, 2017; the Violence Against Persons Act, 2017, and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Low awareness of act

“The level of awareness by police officers and the citizens of the Police Act 2020 are very low and this necessitates the urgency to create increased awareness of the existence and purpose of the Police Act 2020 among police officers and citizens. The impact of police training and retraining at Police colleges and training schools need to reflect positively on the conduct and operations of officers in their various places of posting and assignment. This necessitates the adoption of improved police training curriculum for police training institutions.

“The higher echelon of the NPF should serve as good examples to the lower cadre with regards to human rights observance and acting with integrity. The Police training and retraining should focus on strategic deconstruction of the prevalent colonial mentality in the NPF, as this mentality partly informed the conduct of members of the NPF which led to the #EndSARS protests, as well as, the excessive force that was deployed to quell the peaceful protests.” On the issue of Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) Act 2019, participants at the workshop noted that the NPTF Act was inspired by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), “but there are major differences between the LSSTF and the NPTF which make the effective implementation of the NPTF difficult, thereby hampering the achievement of its purpose”.

The communique noted that: “Whereas the LSSTF is private-sector driven and devoid of unnecessary bureaucracy in decision making processes, which largely accounts for its success, the NPTF Board of Trustees and management have a preponderance of government agencies which creates too much bureaucracy. “In particular, the inclusion of the Inspector General of Police as a member of the Board of Trustees creates a conflict of interest as the NPF as a beneficiary of the Trust Fund is not supposed to be a member of the Board of Trustees.”

Change in nomenclature

Participants therefore observed that there was the need to change the nomenclature: “Police Trust Fund” to “Security Trust Fund” so that other security agencies can also benefit from the fund instead of each security agency clamouring for its own separate trust fund. “Moreover, corporate organisations are already complaining about being over taxed through previous Trust Funds such as the Tetfund, etc. Creating more Trust Funds means more taxes from them.

“The Police Trust Fund should be insulated from bureaucracy by shedding its Board of too many government agencies. It should be private sector driven to avoid the corruption and unnecessary bureaucracies as is the case with the Board and management of the Police Trust Fund. The prevalence of police abuse of human rights despite the #EndSARS uprising in 2020 and especially, the abuse of due process safeguards provided under the Police Act 2020 with regards to arrest, search and detention, and the notorious practice of extorting money for bail from citizens at police stations even when they are told that bail is free, are deepening negative public perception and affecting police community relations. This is a disincentive for citizens to feel they own the police and to freely support the Trust Fund,” it said.

If all these could be adhered to, the stakeholders believed that negative public perception of the police and poor community police relations as a result of police misconduct will be reduced drastically and it would egg many citizens’ willingness to support and contribute to the Police Trust Fund. In her address on the occasion, in tandem with the general submissions of participants, the OC Legal of the Oyo State Police Command, Mrs. A. Fawole, who represented both the AIG and the Oyo CP, noted that the two reformative laws were capable of building the capacity of the police personnel in the areas of funding, recruitment, appointment, promotion and procurement of modern equipment to maintain law and order and actively combat crimes in the country.

Wrong perception

To her, the rank and file of the police are doing their best and so the public perception about the police operation should change. If the PTF could be given the right attention it needs, “Police personnel will not have to repair their operational vehicles outside, and we will not have to get post- mortem reports from private hospitals. We will have a fuel dump where our vehicles will refill. The Police Workshop department will be activated. There will not be instances of police uniforms being sold in public. And police officers will not have to buy their kits themselves.

If all these are implemented, the public perception about the Nigeria Police will change positively,” she said. Mrs Deborah Collins, who attended from the Oyo State Justice Ministry, nevertheless x-rayed some problems associated with investigation of cases and how activities of the police most times hinder its success. According to her: “There is the problem of getting witnesses to come to court to testify.

There is the problem of the Investigation Police Officer (IPO) in charge of any case having been posted out of jurisdiction when the prosecution is about to commence. Most times, the police hold on to the original case file and so we in the Justice Ministry are hindered from prosecuting cases. I give out my personal money at times to induce police to come to the Family Court to testify when they complained of lack of mobilisation from their office. “Unfortunately, many judgments are not gotten because of the non-diligent prosecution of the cases as it should be. All these need to be changed if the trust fund is properly implemented.”

To really stem the tide of ravaging insecurity in the land, the participants urged, in line with Nigeria’s federal structure, that “State governments should set up their own Security Trust Funds modelled after Lagos to complement the Nigeria Police Trust Fund since state governors have been providing financial and equipment support to the police in their various states as the chief security officers of their various states”.

Federal character principle

Fingering nepotism and flagrant violation of the federal character principle, the participants noted that: “President Muhammadu Buhari, in constituting the Board of the NPTF, violated the Federal Character principle enshrined in the constitution, by appointing people from the same section of the country as Chairman and Executive Secretary.

The President should comply with the constitution and other laws of the land.” To stem the ugly tide of human rights abuses frequently reported about the police, it was suggested that: “The police hierarchy should enforce its repeated ban on road blocks which are usually no more than avenues for extortion and extrajudicial killings and should emphasise more on foot and vehicular patrols which are more in tandem with the Community Policing strategy of the Federal Government and the NPF.” The stakeholders observed that: “The police continue to arrest persons in lieu of actual persons wanted for alleged crime or other reasons.

They also continue to torture crime suspects or accused persons at police stations and force them to confess to crimes and then extort bribes from them or their relatives for bail. These practices violate both the Police Act 2020 and the Anti-torture Act of 2017 and continue to give the NPF a very bad image, denying them the much-needed citizens’ support and cooperation.” The media was therefore urged to “continue to expose unprofessional conducts by the police and help to use their media to popularise the Police Act, the Anti-torture Act and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act which if effectively implemented and adhered to, will improve police conduct”.

Noting that the Nigeria Police Force lacks adequate manpower to police a country as vast as Nigeria, the stakeholders were of the resolve that there is the need for recruitment of more personnel to make up for the manpower shortfall. “And the police hierarchy should stop assigning police officers to private individuals who use them as body guards or errand boys. This is demeaning to the police and reduces the manpower available to provide security to the public,” the stakeholders submitted.

