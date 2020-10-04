Business

Stallion Bajaj Keke Rally covers 5500kms on Nigerian roads

For the first time ever, Nigeria experienced its own keke rally that kicked off on 7th August from the Stallion Auto Keke – Ijesha Showroom for Bajaj Kekes.

 

The Stallion Bajaj Keke Rally has now completed a tough terrain of 5594 kms through 27 cities and 18 states in the West, East and North Central in less than 41 days. It consisted of a team of 5 experienced riders and the Stallion Bajaj officials and security agents. Collectively the convoy covered more than 26000 Kms without any product issues.

 

Managing Director for the business, Mr. Manish Rohtagi stated that “the Keke rally really boasts on how the new Baba Bajaj is tough, strong, reliable, and well equipped for the Nigerian roads. Having covered almost more than 5000 kms the Kekes did not face any performance or maintenance challenges. It kept its brand promise of “Runs Faster, Lasts Longer” through every rider who was a part of this rally.”

 

 

The rally was flagged off from Lagos and covered states like Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Akwa  Ibom, Abia, Rivers, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, to prove the durability of Bajaj Keke. It even spread the message of urging people of Nigeria to be responsible in maintaining hygiene to curb the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

 

The Stallion Bajaj Keke Rally visited celebrated cultural and historic sites in each state highlighting and sharing the Nigerian culture of host communities. The journey to these sites brought forth the stories around it to encourage connecting the youth to their rich heritage.

 

The vision from this rally was not only to take up the challenge of proving how credible the product is but also engaging in the stories of these riders that will go on to make the brand what it is.

 

The alliance of Stallion and Bajaj will continue to improve lives by going an extra mile providing rider-training facilities, scholarship programmes, mechanic empowerment programmes, ease in financing, ease of spare part availability and differentiated customer service through its existing footprints within the auto industry. Bajaj Auto Ltd. is a world leader in the intra city vehicle space.

 

Loved in 70 countries the brand stands for integrity, dedication, resourcefulness, and determination to succeed and empower. It is a well-known brand for its durability, speed and maneuverability and is the pioneer brand of tricycles in Nigeria loved by millions. It’s a keke for the people engineered for a smooth journey and better livelihood.

