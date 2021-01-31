Stallion empowers mechanics, restates commitment to youth development

Stallion Auto Keke Limited, a member of the Stallion Group, has reaffirmed its commitment to the development of Nigerian youths even as the firm has embarked on an expansive youth empowerment programme for three-wheeler mechanics across the country.

The initiative, which is already driven in five towns with more than 1000 enrolled mechanics and their families, had recorded 65 mechanics from Enugu, 57 from Bauchi, 58 from Hadejia, 46 from Port Harcourt and 65 from Kano.

Technicians enrolled to show their skills and get an opportunity to win professional training, workshop, flooring, tools and spare parts, while mechanics competed to show their best skills and training.

This comes amid current economic meltdown occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic. Managing Director, Stallion Auto Keke, Manish Rohtagi, said with similar brand ethos, the brand believed that the alliance between Stallion and Bajaj would go a long way in empowering Nigerians to be self-reliant and add value to stakeholders – employees, dealers, distributors, vendors, mechanics, unions, logistic operators or bankers.

To reposition it as a durable and high-performance three-wheeler for Nigerian roads, it subjected five Bajaj RE4S to a brave and gritty trip, covering more than 5500 kilometres across the South and Eastern terrain of the country aptly representing the brand’s tagline of ‘Baba Bajaj, run faster, lasts longer.’

Rohtagi expressed the company’s determination to further empower unemployed Nigerians via its new collaboration with Bajaj.

Meanwhile, Stallion Empowerment Initiative (SEI), along with Stallion Bajaj, introduced its first batch of 38 assemblers at VON assembly plant in Lagos, which happened in less than six months after the formation of Stallion- Bajaj alliance

