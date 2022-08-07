Business

Stallion Motors empowerment initiative to develop economy

Stallion Motors Limited, Nigeria’s leading automobile assembler, has described its support for the just concluded Nigeria Auto Journalists’ Annual Training Workshop as an initiative aimed at the development of the nation’s economy via the auto industry.

In a statement released after the 2022 annual training programme, Stallion commended the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) for the training initiative, which it says would enhance the standard of media reportage of the auto sector and ultimately impact positively on the automobile manufacturing and sales in Nigeria.

It explains: “The NAJA annual event is also in conformity with the goals of Stallion Empowerment Initiative (SEI), a non-Government Organisation (NGO) arm of Stallion Group, which has successfully touched thousands of lives across the country via education, empowerment and health among others.

“Being the information link between us (auto marketers and manufacturers) and the motoring public, Nigeria motoring media and journalists are important stakeholders of the nation’s auto industry.

And their training initiative is an effort in the right direction, as it would assist them in their media role for the industry.” Stallion Motors, therefore, expressed optimism that knowledge gained from this year’s event would be put to use towards enlightenment of the Nigerian motoring public, a move that would in no small measure impact positively on those who have invested into the nation’s auto industry.

The multi-brand local auto assembler also appealed to the Nigerian auto journalists not to relent in educating Nigerians about the economic merit of buying vehicles assembled and sold in Nigeria.

 

Stallion Motors, one of the largest licensed automobile assemblers in Nigeria, is a franchisee and assembler of globally recognized brands, which include: Nissan, Hyundai, MG, Changan and Bajaj Tricycles

In the same vein, Stallion Empowerment Initiative (SEI) is a philanthropic arm introduced in 2019 with the aim of giving back to the Nigerian communities via support for education, health and empowerment among others.

For instance, SEI in partnership with Bajaj offers free training programmes that teach the youths and other interested persons how to use and maintain tricycles, the latest of which was launched recently in conjunction with the Delta State Investments Development Agency (DIDA).

“And this year, despite the global economic recession, which has affected businesses and economy globally, Nigeria inclusive, we at Stallion found it a priority to stand by the Nigerian Motoring journalists towards organising this year’s event.

We believe, by so doing, the benefit on the badly needed development of the nation’s auto industry shall be enormous,” it added

 

