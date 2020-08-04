Stamp Duties: Group seeks FG’s intervention in FIRS, NIPOST crisis

A labour union, the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), has called on the Federal Government to immediately wade into the brewing crisis between the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), over the production of stamp duties in the country.

The union, which insisted it had the responsibilities to protect the interest of all senior staff in Statutory Corporations in the country, including the FIRS, called for a stakeholders meeting between government, SSASCGOC, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, and the two agencies concerned.

A statement signed by its General Secretary, Ayo Olorunfemi and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, maintained that SSASCGOC would not hesitate to declare full industrial action should the Federal Government failed to convene the stakeholders’ meeting at the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum issued to government.

He said: “As a responsible union, we have called on the Federal Government in the spirit of social dialogue, to convene a stakeholders’ meeting of FIRS, NIPOST, SSASCGOC, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, to discuss the issue of stamp as it relates to stamp duties.

“Failure to do this, the union shall have no other option than to declare full industrial action. A 21-day ultimatum/notice had been given to federal government already.

“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in this matter before it degenerates into an avoidable industrial relations crisis, which is capable of embarrassing Nigeria in the committee of nations. “SSASCGOC recognises the power given to FIRS by the law to collect stamp duty, The power given to NIPOST by law to produce the stamp must also be recognized

That is the reason we are saying that stamp, which is the major instrument to demote duties is a legal product owned by NIPOST and should be procured by FIRS to carry out the collection. “SSASCGOC has responsibilities towards the protection of the interest of all senior staff of statutory corporations in Nigeria, including FIRS as pronounced by the NIC judgements of 17th December 2019 and May 2020.”

