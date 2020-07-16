To surmount revenue challenges, the Federal Government is shifting attention to enforcing collection of Stamp Duty, which is administered by FIRS. The revenue agency is bent on recovering five-year stamp duty backlog in custody of MDAs and banks Abdulwahab Isa reports

Infrastructures like roads, airports, hospitals, bridges and overhead cost compete for government’s resources in every fiscal calendar. Every year, items needing budget funding compete for space in Nigeria’s budget list of expenditure. The set back with regard to budget implementation is inadequate revenue.

The fluctuation associated with crude oil price, a key source of income, always renders Nigeria’s budget implementation disappointing. The President, Muhammadu Buhari, signed the 2020 revised budget sum of N10.5 trillion into law last week.

Like the ones before it, the 2020 budget may suffer same fate due to impact of COVID-19 and plunge in price of crude oil. The impacts of the two are glaringly manifesting in Nigeria’s economy. For the record, the revised 2020 budget has oil benchmark of $25 per barrel against previous figure of $57 and corresponding crude oil production of 1.94 million per day from a from previous figure of 2.18 million per day. The government has charted escape route from COVID-19 and fluctuating crude oil price.

In the group of non-oil sector revenue, government has identified Stamp Duty collection as efficient, reliable and easy to collect revenue to fund the budget. The task falls on Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS. To underscore the importance government attaches to revenue collection from stamp duties by FIRS, it recently, in Abuja, inaugurated an interministerial committee on audit and recovery of past years (from 2016 till date). Secretary to the Government of Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, inaugurated the committee in which government set N1 trillion revenue targets to be raised from stamp duty collection.

Stamp Duty as alternative cash cow

Stamp Duty as instrument of financial transaction isn’t new to Nigeria’s finance system. Years back, stamp duty had always been part of government’s income. It accounted for insignificant portion of the revenue pool. Stamp Duty is basically taxes paid to federal or state government on documents (also known as instruments) such as conveyance on sale, bills of exchange, promissory notes; contracts or documents such as letters and certificates of administration among others.

It is enabled by the Stamp Duty Act 1939 as amended by the numerous Acts an various resolutions as contained in Nigeria’s constitution. Scant attention was accorded it before now. Not anymore, given revenue challenges facing the government.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service, the government revenue agency saddled with responsibility of collecting taxes has repositioned stamp duties as the next major revenue source for Nigeria. Speaking recently in Abuja at the inauguration of committee for recovering of backlog of stamp duties owe by MDAs, banks, and companies, SGF, Boss Mustapha, gave a marching order to FIRS to recover all unpaid stamp duties revenue from 2016 till date.

“The lnter-Ministerial Audit and Recovery Committee, in essence, is, therefore, expected to judiciously undertake an audit and recovery on behalf of the government all stamp duties charged from January 2016 to date but yet to be remitted by the relevant ministries departments and agencies, banks and Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc among others. “In order to ensure transparency and accountability, I hereby direct and request that all recoveries made by this committee be remitted to appropriate Stamp Duty account maintained by the Federal Government with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“I hereby also direct and request that all relevant MDAs particularly the Central Bank of Nigeria, NIBBs, MDBs, NIPOST and FIRS should give maximum cooperation to the Committee in the discharge of its mandate.” Boss said the need to recover the Stamp Duty became imperative due to the dwindling revenue of government which was caused by the negative impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, as according to him, the impact of the pandemic had led to a budget deficit of over N5 trillion.

“The government has recognised the fact that for any meaningful development to be achieved, it has to look inward to use every available means to shore up its revenue generating capacity. For too long, the country has depended on oil as the main cash cow of the economy even though it is richly endowed with other viable revenue yielding sources.

In the face of dwindling oil revenue, it is even more compelling now to begin to think out of the box in order to safeguard the future of our country,” said SGF The administration, SGF said, resolved to widen the revenue base by activating the Stamp Duty revenue collection, which has been neglected for more than 20 years. SGF put revenue cap of N1 trillion to be raked into government’s purse in one year. He said the committee was being inaugurated to serve as a timely intervention to augment Federal Government revenue generation capacity while avoiding a situation where the economy would slide back into recession.

Task before FIRS

The onus of making Stamp Duty Nigeria’s next cash cow is on FIRS. FIRS Executive Chairman, Mohammed Nami, gave a firm commitment of making it a major source of government revenue. At a recent event in Abuja, Nami offered a breakdown of what FIRS collected last year from stamp duties. He said the agency had remitted N66 billion into the federation account between January and May 2020. Giving breakdown of the N66 billion remitted, he said N2O billion was remitted by banks, N39 billion warehoused to CBN to be remitted to the federation account.

He said that N7.9 billion represents Stamp Duty revenue from stamping of various in-struments. He attributed the rise in stamp duty collection to the dynamism triggered by the Finance Act of 2019. He noted that as revenue from oil and gas continued dwindle due to global fall on demand and price, indirect taxes such as Stamp Duty remain the viable and sustainable alternative revenue source for funding budgetary requirements.

To drive home the importance of Stamp Duty as one of the dependable government revenue source, FIRS in a public notice alerted Nigerians that rent agreement, Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) and other documents would henceforth attract stamp duty payment.

The revenue agency in a statement issued in Abuja by Director, Communications and Liaison Department, FIRS, Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, enjoined Nigerians to make sure that documents pertaining to rent or lease agreements for their homes or offices, C of Os as well as a list of other common business-related transaction instruments are subject to authentication with the new FIRS Adhesive Stamp Duty. This it said was necessary in order to give these instruments the force of law and make them legally binding on all parties involved in such transactions.

NIPOST kick

Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) is reluctant to let go of stamp duty collection to FIRS. The two agencies have been feuding since 2019 over the exclusive right to Stamp Duty collection. Notwithstanding Federal Government’s endorsement of FIRS as the agency constitutionally authorised to collect all non-oil tax, revenue on behalf government, the postal agency is claiming otherwise. In a recent statement, NIPOST tackled the Federal Inland Revenue Service over the exclusive right to Stamp Duty collection.

While the FIRS said the Finance Act 2019 conferred on it the exclusive right to collect stamp duty on behalf of the Federal Government, NIPOST countered this by saying the Act contained some contradictions, which should be addressed by appropriate authorities. The postal agency in a recent statement insisted that the Office of the Accountant-General had issued a circular to them on the collection of both physical and electronic stamp duty of N50.

It said it had statutory powers conferred on it the right to print, mint, produce, retail, and provide adhesive postage stamp for the use of Nigerians. NIPOST averred that it was statutorily empowered to collect stamp duty and would not give up its right on it.

Last Line

With COVID-19 and slump in price of crude oil having adverse effects on government finances, efficiency in collection of Stamp Duty would be government’s alternative cash cow.

