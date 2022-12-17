News Top Stories

Stamp Duty Controversy: CBN dismises N89trn claim

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has punctured a claim that it’s in custody of N89 trillion stamp duty funds. It said the amount (N89 trillion) is not only unrealistic, it is far in excess of N63 trillion Nigeria’s banks total assets.

Director of Corporate communications department of CBN, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, stated this position while speaking to the subject aired by an Abuja-based Human rights radio and television station, ‘Brekete family’. A member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Muhammed Kazaure had raised the alarm of alleged theft of stamp duty proceeds running into N89 trillion.

The Jigawa-born lawmaker claimed that he was in possession of valid documents that prove the existence of such funds in the CBN custody

The Human Rights radio featured the topic as a live programme during which CBN Director was asked to speak to the issue by Programme coordinator  of the station, CBN Director of Corporate communications said: “We have been hearing these allegations, but they said N89trn stamp duty accumulated and the total assets for Nigerian banks is about N63trn and someone is claiming that fifty kobo accumulated to N89trn, how possible is it?”

“If there is any committee in charge, which has nothing to do with us, the committee can do their work, but has nothing to do with the CBN. “Our most concern is the N89trn because the total assets of all the banks in Nigeria are not up to that amount,” he said

 

