Stamp Duty: Evaluating veracity of N89trn collection claim

The veracity or otherwise of the exact amount of money that accrued into stamp duty account currently engulfed in controversy can only be unearthed at the conclusion of the probe into it by the Attorney- General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami’s committee, Abdulwahab Isa reports

By nature, money is subject to controversy. Often, it evokes emotion whenever it features as the subject of discourse. A recent scenario is the current controversy that surrounds stamp duty collection with regard to the exact amount collected and a whole lot of issues. The stamp duty controversy, like every other money induced controversy, is attracting interests.

Stamp duty overview

There’s no doubt that the current Federal Government faced revenue challenges at the start of its tenure in 2015. The Stamp Duties Act provides that an instrument executed in Nigeria (or if executed elsewhere, relating to property in Nigeria) or any matter or thing to be done in Nigeria must be stamped in order to be admissible in evidence in civil proceedings in Nigeria. In respect of instruments executed outside Nigeria, the timeline for stamping is 30 days after the instrument is first received in Nigeria. The Stamp Duty Act 1939 had always been here in Nigeria but it was just there without being utilised by the government. Given the revenue challenges, which confronted Muhammadu Buhari’s administration when it came to power, the Finance Act 2019, which was further amended by the Finance Act 2020, heralded a major milestone, which also led to effecting amendments to the Stamp Duties Act. It led to the introduction of electronic documents as chargeable instruments with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) vested with the power to collect stamp duty.

Controversy

Stamp Duty collection has always been dogged by controversy. In 2020, the Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS and the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) were locked in a war of words over stamp duty collection rights. The two agencies engaged in horse trading over who should collect one per cent. It took the intervention of the National Assembly for the spat to be brought to an amicable resolution. The feud was decided in favor of FIRS, whom the National Assembly said was statutorily empowered by law to collect all revenue of the Federal Government.

The controversy went further recently as a member of the House of Representatives, Mr Muhammed Kazaure, raised the alarm of alleged theft of stamp duty proceeds amounting to N89 trillion. The Jigawa-born lawmaker claimed that he was in possession of valid documents that prove the existence of such funds in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) custody. He alleged that the apex bank had not remitted stamp duty revenue to government coffers as tax, insisting that the bank remitted only 60 per cent to the government while 40 per cent goes to private pockets. Kazaure made other unsubstantiated claims including, that, the transactions by CBN on the Investors’ & Exporters’ window (“I&E FX Window”) a market trading segment for investors, exporters and end-users that allows for FX trades to be made at exchange rates determined based on prevailing market circumstances, thus ensuring efficient and effective price discovery in the Nigerian FX market had hit $171 billion. This claim has been punctured by both the Presidency and CBN.

Presidency faults Kazaure’s claim

In its first official reaction to Kazaure’s claim, the Presidency described a statement by the Jigawa-born lawmaker as false. It added that the entire banking sector deposit in Nigeria does not amount to half of N89 trillion, an amount alluded by Kazaure. The Presidency’s statement was issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu. “It is now evident that the consultants and petitioners’ claim of a missing N89tn from stamp duty appears false and a figment of their malicious imaginations. The same set of consultants claimed in 2016 there was N20tn to be collected. It was found to be false. The entire banking sector deposit is not even up to half of N89 trillion. “Indeed, if the Federal Government can find N89tn Naira, it can pay off all its debt, both foreign and local currency and all state government debts and still have over N10tn left,” a statement signed on Tuesday evening by Shehu read. According to the Presidency, while there was a committee empowered by the President to look to recover a sum of N20 trillion allegedly lost to the Nigerian Inter-bank Settlement System, the President rescinded his approval upon realising the actual plan of the committee. It explained that this “anomaly” arose because certain characters apparently formed a cartel with collaborators in the Nigerian Postal Service and were allegedly collecting and pocketing tokens on banking transactions. Soon after, a non-government organisation posited to the regime that the Nigerian government had lost the sum of over N20 trillion to the Nigerian Inter-bank Settlement System between 2013-2016 in this regard, claiming that the said sum could be recovered and paid back into the government coffers. “The consultants asked to be paid a professional fee of 7.5 per cent and were placed under the supervision of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. “Following the lack of progress in the promised recovery, the late Chief of Staff to the President Abba Kyari, wrote on March 8, 2018, to the SGF conveying a presidential directive that following the lack of progress and several expressed concerns received, the activities of the consultants be discontinued. “In the aftermath of this dismissal, the consultants sued the government. A court of competent jurisdiction subsequently ruled in favor of the government,” the Presidency noted in the statement. “Lately, they returned to the government through Hon. Muhammadu Kazaure with a plan to track the so-called lost stamp duties with the erstwhile consultant as chairman and Gudaji as secretary. “When it emerged that the petitioner and lead consultant of the committee the President had dissolved via the late Abba Kyari’s letter of March 28 had masqueraded himself and re-emerged as the chairman of the new recovery committee championed by Gudaji, the President rescinded the approval he gave and asked that it be stopped from operating under the seal of his office,” Shehu further explained.

Radio intervention/protest

The Stamp Duty controversy landed on Abuja based human rights radio last week. The issue was interrogated at the radio and television station, ‘Brekete family’ during a live programme anchored by Ahmed Isa. Puncturing the claim, CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, said: “We have been hearing these allegations, but they said N89 trillion stamp duty accumulated and the total assets of Nigerian banks is about N63 trillion and someone is claiming that fifty kobo accumulated to N89 trillion, how possible is it?”

“If there is any committee in charge, that has nothing to do with us. The committee can do their work, but has nothing to do with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Our most concern is the N89trn because the total assets of all the banks in Nigeria is not up to that amount”, he said. Osita said the publication which claimed that transactions by CBN on the I & E window hit $171 billion is false. “The I & E Window is a platform where people trade in FX, it is not an account, so banks come there to trade, CBN comes in also as an observer, we either buy or sell there because it is a platform.

When amounts like these are heard of, I think it’s a little bit of a misunderstanding of what I & E Window stands for because it’s a platform for trading and people come in there to buy, sell and stock,” he explained. Another dimension was added to the stamp duty controversy last Friday. A coalition of civil society groups took a protest to the National Assembly over the N89 trillion stamp duty proceeds. The protesters numbering over 400 wondered where a House of Representatives member, Muhammed Kazaure, came up with such damning allegations.

The coalition insisted that the allegation of N89 trillion was politically motivated to tarnish the image of CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and President Muhammadu Buhari, who are trying to effect a cashless policy to revamp the economy. Leaders of the coalition, Bassey Etuk Williams and Abubakar Ibrahim, who led the protest march to the National Assembly, said they observed that since the CBN Governor announced the implementation of cashless policy and redesign of naira notes, a policy that probably does not go down well with some political class, they have been plotting ways of bringing to disrepute the personality of Emefiele.

Bassey said: “Our attention has been drawn to the funny allegation flying around about stamp duty mismanaged money allegedly to the tune of N89 trillion, according to a dissolved presidential committee that had Hon. Kazaure as Secretary. “We are amazed that despite the dissolution of the said committee, he is still pressing for submission of the report and going about slandering the name of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. “As a group, we know that even the total banking deposit in the country is not up to N50 trillion not to talk of the said amount, so one wonders where the said sum emanated from and how they arrived at such an amount, yet the country is still broke. “We also wonder why a member of the parliament will be made secretary of an alleged secret presidential committee when the report will still need to be submitted to the parliament for adoption, if at all such a committee ever existed. “We cannot imagine a parliamentarian peddling lies against govt officials. To go on air to tell everyone that 89trn is missing. We consider this approach by Kazuare as political propaganda and witch hunting against the person of the CBN governor.

Last line

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami’s committee, saddled by President Muhammadu Buhari to reconcile, recover and transfer all stamp duties into stamp duties central account, is still working. Any claim by any group or individual is preposterous for now.

