Stamp Duty: Labour expresses support for FIRS

Organised Labour under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has commended the management team of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for considerably boosting Federal Government revenue via stamp duty collection just as it praised the teeming members of the Union in the Agency throughout the country for their dedication to duty. Expressing these views in a press statement issued in Lagos yesterday, the ASCSN Secretary-

General, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, stated that it was quite remarkable that within the first five months of this year, the FIRS remitted N66 billion generated from Stamp Duty collection to the Federation Account. The union posited that when juxtaposed against the N18 billion realised from Stamp Duty collection between January and December 2019, the N66 billion raked in from January to May 2020 would be recognised as a rare feat indeed and a clear testimony that the FIRS management team was discharging its duties creditably

