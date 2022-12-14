Stamp Duty: Presidency explains CBN’s I&E Accounts, N23.4trn loans to banks

The Presidency has responded to queries raised by a lawmaker, Gudaji Kazaure, in the ongoing controversies surrounding the recovery of N20 trillion allegedly lost to the Nigerian Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS) between 2013 to 2016. According to a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, Kazaure who was the Secretary of the disbanded Recovery Panel by the President had in a recent interview raised some posers.

On sources of the money with CBN I & E window Account which stood at $171 billion as at 2020, Shehu explained: “To my knowledge, the CBN-established Investors and Exporters I&E) Window is a foreign exchange trading platform where banks and other authorized dealers can buy or sell foreign exchange.

“These trades are recorded by the CBN daily and reported as turnover or activity in the market. Contrary to Kazaure’s assertion, the I&E window is NOT an “account” where foreign exchange is deposited. “It is simply a platform for trading foreign exchange.

As of April 2020, the total amount of foreign exchange traded (either bought or sold) in the window was about $171 billion. “The size of this amount suggests that there is adequate liquidity or availability of foreign exchange and that anyone who wants to buy or sell would easily find a counterparty to trade with. “The amount does not meanthatwehave$171billion stackedawayinsomevaultor saved in any account.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...