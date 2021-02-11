Stampede: 8 Ebonyi varsity students slump in exam hall

No fewer than eight students of the Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Thursday slumped at the Permanent Site of the institution in Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state during a stampede.

The stampede occurred as students rushed to access the school’s ICT Centre slated as the venue to write the examination.

Some students sustained varying degrees of injuries during the stampede.

It was learnt that the university adopted the Computer Based Test (CBT) for some General Studies (GST) courses.

The GST are courses taken by all students of the institution irrespective of their departments and faculties.

It was gathered that all the students from the four campuses of the university were told to come to the ICT centre to write the exam.

A source said the hall where the examination was to be taken was too small for the mammoth crowd of students that were to write the course.

