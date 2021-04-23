News Top Stories

Stampede as imported cow escapes from cargo hole at Lagos airport

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

There was a drama at the cargo area at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, when one of the 250 cows flown into the country through the airport broke loose from its crate, leaving airport workers at the tarmac running for cover. According to information gathered, the cows, which were flown in from New Jersey, United States, by the Ekiti State government in crates on a chartered cargo special flight, were being offloaded at the Gate 3 between the Skypower Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) and the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) sheds when the incident occurred.

Trouble started when one of the crates carrying the cows got damaged and the ground staff could not secure the cows after offloading which forced one of them to break loose and started running away on the tarmac of the cargo section of the airport. The drama did not last for too long as those on ground were able to bring the cow under control.

The cows have successfully been loaded into waiting vehicles for their transportation to Ekiti State. The cows were said to have been imported into the country by the Ekiti State government in partnership with a private organization, Promasidor for their Dairy Farm in Ikun.

