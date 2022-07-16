Stamping doping out of Nigerian league

How lack of testing, control mechanism deepens prevalence of drug cheating

AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes that drug abuse is prevalent among players in the domestic league, and that the lack of proper testing and control mechanisms has pushed the menace to an unbearable level.

Vincent Idehen, lanky, skinny strode into his family compound at the Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos State in an ungainly manner; his 68-year-old mother barely acknowledged his timid salutation, it is hard to blame the old woman, her attention had been taken by the three customers who were at her groceries shop for transactions.

She had barely attended to one of them when she heard a loud sound coming from the direction of their balcony which also caught the attention of those waiting to be served; her son had just fallen to the ground, and the intensity of the sound didn’t betray the severity of his condition.

Abandoning her wares, Madam Idehen rushed into the compound and what she saw got her wailing, Vincent was seen blinking rapidly, staring into space, his muscles clenched and becoming as rigid as a board. Next, came a series of jerking movements that lasted for a few minutes and then he was alert and could talk again.

He had just suffered a bout of seizures. Those seven minutes her son suffered seizure were the most terrifying of Madam Idehen’s life; not since when she lost her husband did she feel such deep sadness. ‘Who could have done this to me,” she had wondered. “Why would anyone attack me through the affliction of my son with epilepsy?” she thought. Less than one hour later, three of her other children had arrived and they started making preparation to take Vincent to a trado-medical centre for treatment. Epilepsy, they believe, is usually caused by spiritual attacks to which orthodox medical caregivers have little answer.

But her 26-year-old son insisted he was fine, he refused to accept being taken to a ‘herbalist’. Tired of the drama, Vincent’s girlfriend, Chinyere, who had practically become his live-in lover, beckoned on his older sister and told her why she thought her boyfriend’s condition was neither a spiritual attack nor a serious medical case. “He is addicted to tramadol and other hard drugs; he can’t participate in training sessions without taking drugs; he can barely have sex with me if he does not take a dose of one drug or the other. He has had such attack before after he took some of the drugs,” she told the woman.

Vincent is a footballer who has had a spell in the Nigerian league and a stint abroad. However, since his contract expired with his Azerbaijan club where he played for almost two years, he had been unable to secure a new deal. He returned home and the effort to also get a club in the Nigerian league was not as fruitful as he had expected. As someone who had featured in the Nigerian National League before his sojourn abroad, he had thought it would be easier to get a new club in the country but he was not that fortunate. He elected to keep training with some of his local lads in his neighbourhood until he would be able to secure a contract. “That is where I think he started this drug issue,” said Vincent’s elder sister Sonia who is a close friend of our correspondent.

“He has always been a good boy and I could vouch for him but we are surprised by what we found him doing now. Chinyere (Vincent’s girlfriend) even told me that all of his friends who are footballers including two of them who are playing for big clubs in the Nigerian league are also into drugs. He can’t even have ordinary sex with his girlfriend without taking it. We checked his room and found at least three packs of tramadol, I don’t know if there is anything you can do to help us with his situation.”

Vincent’s situation depicts how drug use and abuse prevalence among Nigerian youths have found its way into sports and football, especially with the inadequate control mechanism to curb the menace that has deepened the crisis. According to a report from United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC), over 11 per cent of the youth population in Nigeria take hard drugs like Syrup, tramadol, Diazepam, cocaine, and Shisha mix among others. According to the 2021 world drug report released by the UNODC, around 275 million people used drugs worldwide in the last year, while over 36 million people suffered from drug use disorders. As the 2018 National Drug Use Survey revealed, in Nigeria at that time there were around 14.3 million drug users of which close to three million suffered from a drug use disorder.

The World Drug Report further noted that in the last 24 years cannabis potency had increased by as much as four times in parts of the world, even as the percentage of adolescents who perceived the drug as harmful fell by as much as 40 per cent, despite evidence that cannabis use is associated with a variety of health and other harms, especially among regular long-term users. It is a worrisome trend, considering that there are 11 million cannabis users in Nigeria, a third of whom seemed to be regular users with a need for drug counselling. Between 2010 and 2019, the number of people using drugs increased by 22 per cent, owing in part to global population growth.

Based on demographic changes alone, current projections suggest an 11 per cent rise in the number of people who use drugs globally by 2030 – and a marked increase of 40 per cent in Africa, due to its rapidly growing and young population. In Nigeria, this would signify that the country will have to grapple with approximately 20 million drug users by 2030, further deepening the public health and public security challenges.

According to the latest global estimates, about 5.5 per cent of the population aged between 15 and 64 years have used drugs at least once in the past year, while 36.3 million people, or 13 per cent of the total number of persons who use drugs, suffer from drug use disorders. In Nigeria, with 14.4 per cent the drug use prevalence is significantly higher than the global average. According to Olatunde Makanju, a Professor of Psychology at the University of Lagos, the employment of drugs in sport comes under four headings: “(a) therapeutic usage in the treatment of ailments, (b) usage for-performance continuation purposes when athletes are incapacitated by injuries, (c) social and recreational use and (d) usage for enhancement”. Also out of the four divisions, only those of social/recreational use and performance enhancement has been referred to as “doping” or “drug abuse.”

He said doping means the use of chemicals or substances with a view to improving an athlete’s mental and or physical capabilities/ conditions and thus enhance athletic performance. Doping in football is not new; numerous footballers from Diego Maradona to Zico have confessed to the use of banned substances to enhance their performance and endurance during a match but an investigation by our correspondent revealed that the League Management Committee which is saddled with the organisation of the Nigerian Professional Football League has no mechanism to detect and control drug use among players. Since the league in Nigeria became professional in the early 1990s, there has not been a case of doping reported or treated by the league managers; this clearly underlines the lack of effort by the LMC or its predecessor Nigeria Premier League board, to tackle the menace.

It is preposterous to assume that all of the players that have passed through the Nigerian league are clean of doping when drug abuse in Nigeria is one of the highest around the world. In Britain where drug abuse is not as prevalent, 88 football players returned positive test samples in between 2013 and 2022 with 15 of these culprits playing in the Premier League.

The detections were achieved because there is effective testing and control mechanism. Our correspondent, during an interaction with some players of Katsina United after playing a 1-1 draw with Lagos-based MFM FC last season, observed with shock how they were freely smoking marijuana. An engagement with one of them revealed that they did not even know that smoking marijuana is even prohibited in sports. “I don’t think smoking ‘Igbo’ (a local name for cannabis) is bad, it is just like smoking cigarettes; everybody smokes cigarettes,” one of the players whose identity we decided to conceal, casually stated. However, our correspondent also observed that some of the players were also mixing their drinks with some substances suspected to be hard drugs but he couldn’t independently verify the nature of the drugs they were taking. Abiodun Fafore, a journalist with a Lagos-based sports news website FutballBreak with extensive experience in the coverage of the Nigerian league related how he severed a relationship with one of the veteran players in the league.

He said because of his closeness to the player, he discovered he was utterly addicted to drugs. The journalist said,” my footballer friend who played for top clubs including Sunshine Stars, Enyimba, Dolphins and defunct Sharks of Port Harcourt could not cement a place in the national team when given the chance because he could not possibly play under the influence of banned substances because of the doping test he could possibly be subjected to which adversely affected his performance so much that the late Stephen Keshi refused to hand him a recall to the team. I tried to convince him to stop the habit and even seek rehabilitation but all to no avail.

The disturbing thing is that many of his colleagues were also into taking drugs.” The Director of Septal Health Agency for Drug-Free Sport, Isaac Mathew, told our correspondent that a survey carried out by his agency last year revealed that about 85 per cent of players in the Nigerian Professional Football League are drug cheats. He lamented the lack of drug control and doping test in the league, saying the report by the agency’s team showed that the rate of drug cheating is alarming. “As part of our efforts to give the league a facelift, we carried out a study that should get the LMC to get down to work and kick-start a war against doping in the system.

It is frightening to know that as high as 85 per cent of players in our league spice their system with one drug or the other. “Our findings showed that teams from the South-South and South-East have the highest cases of drug abuse including Enyimba and Warri Wolves. Sunshine Stars is a club with the highest number of drug cheats in the South-West. “Drug abuse among footballers in the North is worst in Kano Pillars. As a matter of fact, three of their players they couldn’t play without drug substance,” he said. In 2021, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) slammed one year ban on then Enyimba captain Oladapo Augustine for doping violation. The midfielder tested positive for the banned substance called “Prednisolone/Prednisone” after his urine sample was taken in the aftermath of the CAF Confederations Cup tie against Pyramids FC of Egypt on the 16th of May, 2021. According to medical experts, Prednisone is a steroid that serves as an anti-inflammation, and immunosuppressant medication used to treat allergic disorders, skin conditions, ulcerative colitis, arthritis, lupus, psoriasis, or breathing disorders.

“This explains why Nigerian clubs are not doing well in international competitions; they hardly prosecute these continental games because drug testing is more rigorous,” said Mathew For Moses Etu, the Chairman of Warri Wolves, some of the on-the-pitch deaths recorded in the league could be traced to the excessive use of drugs by the affected players, insisting it is assuming a disheartening degree. A Nasarawa player, Chineme Martins, died during a game between his club and Katsina United even though Etu did not expressly state that drugs were responsible for the death, his allusion suggested he knows more than he revealed out about the case. “There is no doubt about the use of hard drugs among our league players, especially in the northern part but I have told my players that the eleventh commandment is thou shall not be caught and that once I catch you with any hard drug, you will be expelled. “What happened in Nasarawa is unfortunate and it should not happen again, and now that the LMC has decided to wake up everybody, it is now left for us as club managers to do more monitoring and put all medical facilities in place at all times. I have warned my players against the use of hard drugs and that if any of them is caught he will be expelled. I think other clubs should also toe this line,” he said.

high number of matches that players get involved in and the long trip they make to match venues could be described as the prompt but ex-International Dimeji Lawal does not subscribe to the school of thought. He insisted that regular and random testing is the only way the menace could be stamped out of the league. “The only way to curtail drug and other substance abuse among players is through random testing before and after every NPFL game. “The excuse brandished by some people that some players take drugs because they play games week in week out, sometimes twice a week and also travel long distances for league games is not tenable. “A player that trains every day and is free from any health issue will perform well. Are you saying because a teacher or banker wakes up every morning to go to work, that means the stress will make him take drugs? It does not work that way. Furthermore, Pharmacist Femi Ayorinde, who is also the retired CEO of, the National Anti-Doping Committee, and currently the Doping Control Officer for Clearidium- an International anti-doping organisation with its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, says the lack of an official reported case of doping in the NPFL is down to the lack of a doping control test.

“To the best of my knowledge, there has never been any doping control test in our league. It is when you have a test you can have a report. They are not testing our league players.” He further went on to say that, we cannot hold anyone to ransom unless doping tests are carried out. Dr. Adeogun Olusegun, a sports medicine expert said the country should have a National Anti-Doping Agency instead of the National Anti-Doping Committee. He said such a fight needs the instrument of law and urged the sports ministry to engineer a bill that will be sent to the National Assembly that will lead to the setting up of such an agency. Mathew reasoned that a lack of awareness about doping is also responsible for the prevalence of drug abuse among players, it is also an opinion espoused by Sam Sodje, a former Nigerian international.

Sodje who played for West Brom and Leeds United in the English Premier League said many of those who violate doping regulations don’t do that deliberately. “I think we don’t have enough awareness about doping; the players don’t know which drugs are banned or the ones that are allowed. In the English Premier League where I played, there is strong awareness about doping, even players from the academies are thought all of these at that level and by the time they become professionals, it is easier for them. “I don’t think our league is professional enough; if it is then we should have testing taking place randomly after matches, at the training, even at home.

In the Premier League where I played, the samples are analysed for substances like steroids, EPO, growth hormones and stimulants (such as ephedrine). They will also monitor the levels of certain biological substances in players’ bodies. If a player takes performance-enhancing drugs, these levels change. So even if the drug isn’t detected directly on the day of the test, a player who cheats can still be caught. The league body should have a unit in charge of that, that is what is obtainable in the EPL and other leagues in Europe,” he added.

However, calls put through to the Chairman of the LMC for comments were unanswered but the chairman had earlier told newsmen, “There’s a regulation in the league against the use of drugs, it is prohibited. Those rules are there to be enforced, if anyone is caught, they would be prosecuted.” “We are coming out with more programmes to see that we create more awareness and for the players to understand that if anyone is engaging in that act, it is not good for him.” “And we are having a conversation with the national team doctors who are very qualified sports doctors, we will very soon start spot-checks where we will go to the clubs unannounced and just do some tests to keep everybody on their toes.”

