Stan Nze, Okey Jude look dashing in Boulevardier collection

Few days after releasing its kaftan collection, ‘Man About Town’, men’s wear brand, FreshbyDotun, FBD, has unveiled its suit collection called Boulevardier.

There was no better way of showing off the classy designs than choosing the Nollywood heartthrobs, Okey Jude and Stan Nze as stars of FBD latest campaign for its Boulevardier collection.

According to the designer, every piece in the collection is distinct but unified through tailoring and a gratifying use of colours. The very modern designs with linear cut are made using sterling fabrics capable of guaranteeing a unique style and fit.

From timeless aesthetic and fascinating designs to wedding suits, FBD offers a collection of comfortable men’s suits best for all occasions and perfect when coordinated with the brand’s elegant shirts and accessories.

