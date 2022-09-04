Body & Soul

Stan Nze, Okey Jude look dashing in Boulevardier collection

Posted on

Few days after releasing its kaftan collection, ‘Man About Town’, men’s wear brand, FreshbyDotun, FBD, has unveiled its suit collection called Boulevardier.

There was no better way of showing off the classy designs than choosing the Nollywood heartthrobs, Okey Jude and Stan Nze as stars of FBD latest campaign for its Boulevardier collection.

 

According to the designer, every piece in the collection is distinct but unified through tailoring and a gratifying use of colours. The very modern designs with linear cut are made using sterling fabrics capable of guaranteeing a unique style and fit.

 

From timeless aesthetic and fascinating designs to wedding suits, FBD offers a collection of comfortable men’s suits best for all occasions and perfect when coordinated with the brand’s elegant shirts and accessories.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Latasha Ngwube preaches body positivity to curvy women

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lifestyle journalist and TV presenter, Latasha Ngwube popularly known as Latasha Lagos is an advocate when it comes to boosting the confidence of curvy women.   From launching her aboutthatcurvy life web page and modeling agency to unveiling a fashion brand that caters for plus size women, Latasha has been an inspiration to many women […]
Body & Soul

It’s time to return to your throne, fans tell rapper Eva Alordiah

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Eva, Nigerian female rap sensation ruled the music scene in 2010 but after a while, she disappeared from the scene. Now it appears female Nigerian rapper, Eva Alordiah is back to the rap game, and still has the ability to drop punchlines.   In a two minutes freestyle video which she dropped on Twitter, the […]
Body & Soul

How men wear pink

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Pink is a feminine colour but in recent times, men who love to be adventurous with their personal style have found a way to wear this romantic bright colour. The conservative men may find wearing pink as out of line but these days, fashion savvy also means daring to be different.   A fashion critic […]

