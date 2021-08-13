Business

Stanbic IBTC advocates partnerships to boost financial inclusion

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a subsidiary of Standard Bank Group, has called for increased partnerships amongst financial services providers and telecom operators to foster financial inclusion in Nigeria. Equity Research Analyst, Standard Bank Group, West Africa, Babatunde Ogunleye, who stated this, stressed the need to improve Nigeria’s financial inclusion index. According to him, Nigeria is yet to meet its financial inclusion targets, with an estimated 38 million adult population yet to have access to financial services. Speaking on how to bridge the gap, Babatunde said: “This gap can be bridged through a strategic relationship between banks, fintechs, and telecoms companies.

Despite the efforts of the banks to reach the underbanked and underserved through mobile money services, there is still a need for deepened penetration to be able to achieve the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) 95 per cent financial inclusion target by 2024.” Citing the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) recent report, which stated that over 48 million Nigerians have Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) as of June 2021, he stated that the financial inclusion level could be increased, given the country’s mobile phone penetration, which is estimated at 170 million.

