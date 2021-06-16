Stanbic IBTC Asset Management launches N100bn infrastructure fund

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has launched a N100 billion infrastructure fund designed for institutional investors such as Pension Fund Administrators, insurance companies, asset managers and high-networth individuals.

According to a press release, the Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund (SIIF) is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as a Collective Investment Scheme and provides an opportunity for qualified investors to invest in infrastructure projects such as transport and logistics (road, rail and ports), power and energy infrastructure, telecommunications, healthcare and water treatment, amongst others.

Also, the Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, Oladele Sotubo, said that the newly introduced investment product would play a significant role in the development of infrastructure projects through the mobilisation of long-term capital to support private and public infrastructure projects. Speaking at the signing ceremony held at the company’s head office recently, Sotubo emphasised that “the N100 billion Infrastructure Fund will provide alternative investment outlets for investors seeking long term sustainable investment opportunities and returns, and will be issued in tranches to finance long-term projects.”

