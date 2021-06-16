Business

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management launches N100bn infrastructure fund

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has launched a N100 billion infrastructure fund designed for institutional investors such as Pension Fund Administrators, insurance companies, asset managers and high-networth individuals.

According to a press release, the Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund (SIIF) is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as a Collective Investment Scheme and provides an opportunity for qualified investors to invest in infrastructure projects such as transport and logistics (road, rail and ports), power and energy infrastructure, telecommunications, healthcare and water treatment, amongst others.

Also, the Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, Oladele Sotubo, said that the newly introduced investment product would play a significant role in the development of infrastructure projects through the mobilisation of long-term capital to support private and public infrastructure projects. Speaking at the signing ceremony held at the company’s head office recently, Sotubo emphasised that “the N100 billion Infrastructure Fund will provide alternative investment outlets for investors seeking long term sustainable investment opportunities and returns, and will be issued in tranches to finance long-term projects.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE closes week negative with 1.99% loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

LOW SENTIMENT Thirteen equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 18 equities in the previous week T rading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market finished last week on the negative route as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both depreciated by 1.99 per cent to close the week at […]
Business

Tier 1 banks spend N94.70bn on personnel in 3 months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s five Tier 1 banks spent a total of N94.70 billion as personnel expenses in the first three months of this year, compared with N92.96 billion in the corresponding period of 2020, findings by New Telegraph show. The nation’s first tier lenders are Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), FBN Holdings and United […]
Business

PTML Customs collects N46.8bn revenue in 3 months

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Ports Terminal Multservices Limited (PTML) Command of Nigeria Customs Service has recorded N46, 850,639,870.00 as total revenue collection for the first quarter of 2021.   Above total collection for the first quarter in the command with a difference of N1,446,991,000.1 above the N45,403,648,869.90 that was collected between January and March 2020.   A month […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica