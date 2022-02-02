Business

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management unveils plans for 2022

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has said that its main objectives this year include focusing on spearheading reform processes targeted at benchmarking the Nigerian capital market to global standards and improving the assets of all its clients by providing them with even more diversified investment options backed by quality service delivery.

A press release quoted Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, Oladele Sotubo, as saying: “In 2022, our utmost priority is to champion reform processes targeted at benchmarking the Nigerian capital market to global standards in all areas of operations and market practice. We are ready to improve the assets of all our clients by providing them with even more diversified investment options backed by quality service delivery.” Sotubo added that the organisation boasts of experienced professionals dedicated to guiding clients in the areas of efficient asset management and veritable investment plans, amongst others.

“At Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, investors are advised on investment options to maximise opportunities and minimise risk. Our array of products offer returns on funds invested, which help our clients grow their net worth wealth over time. Our goal is to help facilitate the growth of all our clients’ assets,” he said.

 

