Stanbic IBTC Bank emerges ‘Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Nigeria’

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has emerged ‘Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Nigeria’ at the 2022 edition of the Global Finance Awards. This makes it the thirteenth consecutive time the bank will win the award. Organised by Global Finance magazine, the Global Finance Awards recognises banks and other financial services providers that provide astounding services in customer relations, quality of service, competitive pricing, smooth handling of exception items, technology platforms, post-settlement operations, business continuity plans, and knowledge of local regulations and practices, across seven regions and more than 80 countries.

According to them, input from expert sources and market research as well as other entry information criteria are used in selecting banks that reliably provide the best services in local markets and regions. While expressing his delight at the award, Babatunde Majiyagbe, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Nominees, said the recognition was due to the organisation’s innovative drive in deploying cutting-edge technology in its service delivery as well as its passion for client satisfaction. “Being consistently recognised by Global Finance as Nigeria’s best provider of custody services is an achievement we are proud of.

It is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of our team in carrying out custodial services, our ever-evolving technological innovation in service delivery, and our commitment to putting our clients first. It reaffirms our leadership in the custodial industry, which is a demonstration of our commitment and exceptional track record as the trusted partner for investor services in Nigeria.

 

