Stanbic IBTC Bank emerges ‘Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Nigeria

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has emerged as the Best Sub- Custodian Bank in Nigeria at the 2021 edition of the International Finance Awards. The International Finance Awards recognises industry talents, leadership skills, industry net worth and capability on an international platform. After careful consideration of nominations by a qualified research team, winners are declared on the strength of their application and past accomplishments. Expressing his gratitude to the award organisers, Babatunde Majiyagbe, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Nominees Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, said that Stanbic IBTC emerged winner at the International Finance Awards due to its innovative drive in deploying cutting-edge technology in service delivery as well as its passion for client satisfaction at all times. Majiyagbe pointed out that apart from emerging as the Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Nigeria at the International Finance awards, Stanbic IBTC Bank has also won the Global Finance awards “Best Sub- Custodian Bank” for 10 consecutive years up until 2021. He said: “We are indeed delighted to have won this award. For us at Stanbic IBTC Nominees, this recognition will further drive our zeal and commitment to continue to seek innovative ways to deliver on our clients’ expectations at all times.
Related Articles
#EndSARS: Allianz pledges support for insured victims
Allianz Nigeria has confirmed her readiness to support customers and business owners whose property or businesses suffered one form of loss or the other during the recent unrests experienced all over the country. It noted that it would meet its obligations and promptly pay claims for such losses. A statement signed by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SON intercepts N600 substandard tyres
I mporters of substandard products have resorted to operating from remote areas in their bid to avoid the eagle eyes of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). This revelation was made by the SON’s Director-General, Mallam Farouk Salim, during an enforcement exercise at the weekend, in Obafemi Owode area of Ogun State, at which […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AfCFTA: LCCI fears resurgence in agric product smuggling
Following the commencement of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement and reopening of the land borders, Nigeria’s hope of attaining a seamless trade facilitation in the continent could be dashed as resurgence of smuggling of agricultural products into the country is expected to gain momentum this year. Also, there is high expectation that the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)