Stanbic IBTC Bank emerges ‘Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Nigeria

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has emerged as the Best Sub- Custodian Bank in Nigeria at the 2021 edition of the International Finance Awards. The International Finance Awards recognises industry talents, leadership skills, industry net worth and capability on an international platform. After careful consideration of nominations by a qualified research team, winners are declared on the strength of their application and past accomplishments. Expressing his gratitude to the award organisers, Babatunde Majiyagbe, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Nominees Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, said that Stanbic IBTC emerged winner at the International Finance Awards due to its innovative drive in deploying cutting-edge technology in service delivery as well as its passion for client satisfaction at all times. Majiyagbe pointed out that apart from emerging as the Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Nigeria at the International Finance awards, Stanbic IBTC Bank has also won the Global Finance awards “Best Sub- Custodian Bank” for 10 consecutive years up until 2021. He said: “We are indeed delighted to have won this award. For us at Stanbic IBTC Nominees, this recognition will further drive our zeal and commitment to continue to seek innovative ways to deliver on our clients’ expectations at all times.

