Stanbic IBTC Bank gets $75m from CDC Group

CDC Group, a United Kingdom development finance institution (DFI), has offered a $75 million debt commitment to Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Standard Bank Group. CDC in a statement said the funding will enable Stanbic IBTC continue to lend to businesses in subsectors of the economy that are important for domestic consumption and exports.

 

It said the funding comes at a crucial time amidst current economic disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in cash flow and access to finance challenges for companies in Nigeria.

 

According to the statement, manufacturing, food and agriculture subsectors, which make up more than a third of Stanbic IBTC’s current portfolio and pipeline, will particularly benefit from the investment. It also said CDC’s debt commitment will give Stanbic IBTC access to long-term dollar funding, that will enable the Bank lend for export and other dollar earning businesses in Nigeria.

 

Benson Adenuga, head of CDC Nigeria and coverage director said: “This debt facility is an important step in supporting Nigerian businesses in crucial subsectors such as food and agriculture.

 

“This deal cements our relationships with Stanbic IBTC and Standard Bank Group, both key partners in Nigeria and across the continent. Our patient capital plays an important role in unlocking dollar funding, which is vital to finance longerterm investment projects in Nigeria.”

 

DC further said sub-sectors targeted by the debt facility all employ large numbers of local staff and support substantial small and medium enterprise (SME) supply chains. Wole Adeniyi, chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, said: “Our partnership with CDC will strengthen Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to support Nigerian businesses amid the current context.

 

“Continuing to provide financing to local businesses is fundamental to mitigating the impacts of COVID-19 and accelerating Nigeria’s long-term economic recovery.”

