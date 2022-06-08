Stanbic IBTC Bank partners stakeholders to boost healthcare system

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has said that in fulfilment of its corporate social investment initiative pillars in education, economic empowerment and health, it will continue to partner with stakeholders in the Nigerian health sector to further strengthen the system and give Nigerians access to quality and affordable healthcare.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, who said this in a statement, pointed out that asides taking part in various strategic partnerships with healthcare providers in the country, the organisation had so far contributed over N10.2 billion to boost the growth of the sector. According to Adeniyi, Stanbic IBTC Bank had contributed immensely to growing the Nigerian healthcare sector in several ways, including through the CBN Healthcare Sector Loan, which made available flexible loan facilities to stakeholders.

He added that out of the N10.2 billion, the bank provided a N6.7 billion loan facility for the building of BAZE University Private Teaching Hospital in Abuja in 2021 and that the bank created a N2 billion special fund for health care providers to buy equipment and improve health care delivery. The chief executive noted that Stanbic IBTC Bank recently partnered with ISN Medical to offer interest-free loans of up to N1.5 billion to clinics, medical laboratories, diagnostic centres and other healthcare providers for the procurement of medical diagnostic and healthcare products. He stressed that through meaningful collaborations with various stakeholders in the health sector, Nigerians would continue to benefit tremendously from easy access to quality healthcare.

