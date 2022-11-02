Stanbic IBTC Bank partners WellaHealth on health insurance

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has reaffirmed its commitment to the growth of Nigeria’s health sector by partnering with WellaHealth, a microhealthcare solution company, to provide quality and affordable healthcare to Nigerians.

WellaHealth, a smart health solution company, provides affordable and accessible high-quality coverage for healthcare. The organisation partners healthcare providers, businesses, and insurance suppliers to provide financing at low costs for people seeking medical care in Nigeria.

Speaking on the partnership, Executive Director, Consumer and High Networth Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Olu Delano, stated that the partnership is in line with a key objective of the bank centered around enabling their clients live better. According to him, in this case, the objective is being accomplished through provision of affordable health insurance instantly accessible digitally through the Stanbic IBTC mobile app.

He said: “Healthcare is a vital need for everyone and in Nigeria, funding medical bills is a real challenge for many individuals and families. Therefore, Stanbic IBTC has partnered with WellaHealth to help bridge the healthcare accessibility and affordability gap.”

Delano highlighted that one of the measures the Bank has taken to further ease access to quality health services is to make the solution available digitally such that individuals who have the Stanbic IBTC @ease wallet can access the solution seamlessly from the Stanbic IBTC mobile app in the palm of their hands.

“We want to provide accessible health insurance to everyone; therefore, we have added the WellaHealth insurance subscription functionality to our @ease module on the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App. This allows Stanbic IBTC @ease wallet holders, to access health insurance cover with premiums from as low as ₦600 monthly,” he added. Stanbic IBTC remains focused on delivering value to its numerous customers, and the WellaHealth partnership is just one of the ways the organisation is living up to this commitment.

More details on the end-to-end financial solutions accessible to Nigerians from the financial services giant can be accessed on the company’s website at www.stanbicibtc. com.

According to the Founder and CEO of WellaHealth, Dr Neto Ikpeme, “Wella- Health is a patient-first healthcare technology startup, which continues to pursue all avenues to get healthcare to Nigerians across the country.

