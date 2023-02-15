Business

Stanbic IBTC Bank rewards more customers in savings promo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has continued to reward its customers for their commitment to saving. According to a press release, in its January edition of the Reward4Saving Promo Season 2, the bank rewarded 70 more customers with cash prizes for meeting the required savings milestones. With 10 people emerging from seven regions, 70 winners across seven regions were rewarded with N100,000 each for adopting the discipline to save for their goals. Eronmonsele Omiyi, Head, Consumer Client Coverage, Stanbic IBTC Bank, described the Reward4Saving promo as teaching Nigerians to build healthy financial habits and helping them get more money as rewards for meeting their goals. He said: “This journey started in 2021, and it is commendable that people go all out to save money, despite the current prevailing financial circumstances in the country. Our commitment to helping customers reach their financial aspirations was evident in the overwhelming response to the promo. Our customers’ success is our success, and we are dedicated to providing them with the support needed to reach their financial goals.” Olufunke Isichei, Head, Established Markets, Stanbic IBTC Bank, congratulated the winners who emerged after the draw, reiterating the bank’s commitment to reward customers till the end of the promo in March 2023. She said: “So far, 21 people have won N1 million each, and about 630 people have won N100,000 each. We are not tired of rewarding Nigerians if they are not tired of saving. There are two more monthly draws, one quarterly draw and the grand finale coming up before the promo ends.” The Stanbic IBTC Reward- 4Saving Promo is a nationwide campaign to encourage Nigerians to save at least N10,000 in their Stanbic IBTC savings account for 30 days. Customers who emerge winners get rewarded with cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to N2million.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FMDQ reports N10.24trn turnover in May

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Turnover in the FIC markets for the month ended March 31, 2021, was N19.55 trillion, representing a month-onmonth (MoM) increase of 10.20 per cent (N1.81 trillon) and a year on year (YoY) decrease of 32.54 per cent (N9.43 trillion). Turnover in the FIC markets for the month ended May 31, 2021, was N10.24 trillion, representing […]
Business

NiMet alerts on high temperature in most northern states

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

There is a high chance of a possible rise in temperature across most northern cities in Nigeria. According to a statement issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, in its High-Temperature Outlook, most parts of the northern states and parts of Niger and Kwara in the central states are expected to experience temperatures greater than […]
Business

CBN clarifies means of identification for refugees

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reminded banks, Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) and payment service providers, that the Machine Readable Convention Travel Document ( MRCTD) issued by the Nigeria Immigration Services and the Refugee Identity Card issued by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, are adequate means of identification for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica