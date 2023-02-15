Stanbic IBTC Bank rewards more customers in savings promo

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has continued to reward its customers for their commitment to saving. According to a press release, in its January edition of the Reward4Saving Promo Season 2, the bank rewarded 70 more customers with cash prizes for meeting the required savings milestones. With 10 people emerging from seven regions, 70 winners across seven regions were rewarded with N100,000 each for adopting the discipline to save for their goals. Eronmonsele Omiyi, Head, Consumer Client Coverage, Stanbic IBTC Bank, described the Reward4Saving promo as teaching Nigerians to build healthy financial habits and helping them get more money as rewards for meeting their goals. He said: “This journey started in 2021, and it is commendable that people go all out to save money, despite the current prevailing financial circumstances in the country. Our commitment to helping customers reach their financial aspirations was evident in the overwhelming response to the promo. Our customers’ success is our success, and we are dedicated to providing them with the support needed to reach their financial goals.” Olufunke Isichei, Head, Established Markets, Stanbic IBTC Bank, congratulated the winners who emerged after the draw, reiterating the bank’s commitment to reward customers till the end of the promo in March 2023. She said: “So far, 21 people have won N1 million each, and about 630 people have won N100,000 each. We are not tired of rewarding Nigerians if they are not tired of saving. There are two more monthly draws, one quarterly draw and the grand finale coming up before the promo ends.” The Stanbic IBTC Reward- 4Saving Promo is a nationwide campaign to encourage Nigerians to save at least N10,000 in their Stanbic IBTC savings account for 30 days. Customers who emerge winners get rewarded with cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to N2million.
