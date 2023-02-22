Stanbic IBTC Bank’s webinar to focus on export trade

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has announced that its upcoming trade export webinar, themed “Getting Your Business Export Ready,” will hold on Friday, February 24, 2023,

According to a press release, the virtual event is designed to empower business owners and entrepreneurs with the skills, knowledge, and strategies they need to succeed in the export trade sector

The statement said the webinar will bring together industry experts and successful exporters to share their knowledge and insights on international trade, adding that discussions will range from market research and product development to logistics, regulatory compliance, and financing options.

According to Chigozie Onyeocha, Head, Africa China Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, “this webinar is all about enabling businesses to take advantage of the opportunities in the export trade sector and to overcome the challenges they face. “While Nigeria’s export earnings heavily depend on crude oil, many other resources have export value and the potential to bring in more revenue. Unfortunately, funding and lack of knowledge often hinder the growth of the export industry.

That’s why we’re here – to help businesses succeed by providing solutions, resources, and relationships to simplify the process.” Chigozie urged Nigerian business owners not to miss this opportunity to take their enterprises to the next level and get the tools they need to succeed in the global marketplace.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...