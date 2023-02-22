Business

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s webinar to focus on export trade

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has announced that its upcoming trade export webinar, themed “Getting Your Business Export Ready,” will hold on Friday, February 24, 2023,

According to a press release, the virtual event is designed to empower business owners and entrepreneurs with the skills, knowledge, and strategies they need to succeed in the export trade sector

 

The statement said the webinar will bring together industry experts and successful exporters to share their knowledge and insights on international trade, adding that discussions will range from market research and product development to logistics, regulatory compliance, and financing options.

 

According to Chigozie Onyeocha, Head, Africa China  Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, “this webinar is all about enabling businesses to take advantage of the opportunities in the export trade sector and to overcome the challenges they face. “While Nigeria’s export earnings heavily depend on crude oil, many other resources have export value and the potential to bring in more revenue. Unfortunately, funding and lack of knowledge often hinder the growth of the export industry.

 

That’s why we’re here – to help businesses succeed by providing solutions, resources, and relationships to simplify the process.” Chigozie urged Nigerian business owners not to miss this opportunity to take their enterprises to the next level and get the tools they need to succeed in the global marketplace.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

ngx NGX
Business

NGX FI Securities appreciate by N687.1bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Investors traded N6877.1 billion fixed income securities in May 2022, the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) said in a report of its monthly statistics released on weekend. The Exchange also said the market capitalisation increased to N22.44 trillion from N21.75 trillion reported in April.   Despite a 12.12 per cent increase in total deals to 74 […]
Business

Access Bank reiterates commitment to responsible banking

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Two years after it signed on to the principles of responsible banking, promoted by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), Access Bank Plc has continued to stick to it. Established on September 22, 2019, the principles serve as guideforbankscommitted to using their activity to create a positive impact on the lives of […]
Business

First Bank unveils fully automated self-service branch

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has unveiled its fully automated branch, called the FirstBank Digital Experience Centre, which the Tier 1 lender said was established to put customers at an advantage in carrying out various activities on their own without interacting with anyone. In a statement, the bank described the self-service branch as a reinvention […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica