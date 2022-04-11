Business

Stanbic IBTC boosts Nigeria’s health sector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings has demonstrated its commitment to support the Nigerian health sector by making available special financing solutions for healthcare providers to effectively render services to Nigerians.

As one of its key initiatives, the financial institution announced that it has made available flexible loan facilities to stakeholders in the Nigerian healthcare industry to enable them to purchase equipment and improve healthcare services.

 

Speaking on the solutions, Remy Osuagwu, Executive Director, Business and Commercial Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank said the loans were created to make available world-class healthcare and reduce the pressure on the limited health services in the country.

 

“Healthcare is a basic need that everyone should be able to access easily. The pandemic has increased the pressure on the health sector and there is a need to adequately equip healthcare facilities to enable hospitals and laboratories deliver quality service and boost the confidence of Nigerians in that sector,” he said.

 

Nigeria’s health care system is underfunded and the least robust in Africa. Stanbic IBTC has decided to provide capital that will enhance the health frameworks and bridge the gaps in healthcare. “From health insurance cover to funding for quality medical equipment, we have product offerings tailor-made to serve our clients in this space,” Osuagwu added.

According to the Business and Commercial Clients Executive Director, the scheme will contribute to the overall development of the Nigerian healthcare system while highlighting that the term loan offers a maximum loan amount of N2 billion.

 

Furthermore, the financial organisation also offers loans for asset finance to purchase equipment required to provide optimum healthcare service.

 

Osuagwu noted that the institution’s team of experts is available to offer expert advice to its customers and the loans are available to key players in the health sector such as pharmaceutical and medical product manufacturers, logistics and healthcare service providers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NLC rejects new tax on carbonated drinks

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…says It’ll cause mass hunger, hardship   The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the federal government’s introduction of N10/litre on all non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages. Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget and national planning, had announced the new tax on Wednesday.   Ahmed said the new tax would raise revenue for health-related and […]
Business

Air Peace to recall sacked pilots

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Air Peace has rescinded its recent decision to sack over 70 pilots following the intervention of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.   The pilots had lost their jobs last week following disagreement with the management of the airline over a pay cut they considered ‘wicked and ‘insensitive’. The decision to recall many of the pilots […]
Business

‘Food insecurity looms amid neglect of agric components’

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has warned the Federal Government that the country’s national food system will face stiffer challenges if care is not taken to properly address its four cardinal components, namely production, processing, distribution and consumption, at this period of harvest. Assistant Publicity Secretary, AFAN, Alhaji Salisu Mukhtar, who stated this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica