Stanbic IBTC Capital shines at EMEA Finance African Banking awards

Stanbic IBTC Capital, the investment banking subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, won four awards at the recently concluded EMEA Finance African Banking Awards 2022, according to a press release. The statement said that for the 8th consecutive year, Stanbic IBTC Capital was named Best Investment Bank in Nigeria.

Stanbic IBTC Capital also won awards for Best Debt House, Best Loan House and Best M&A House in Nigeria. Stanbic IBTC Capital’s Chief Executive, Funso Akere, thanked EMEA Finance for the recognition which he attributed to the unwavering commitment of the Stanbic IBTC Capital team to provide clients with innovative investment solutions and best-in-class service delivery.

According to Akere, “our dedicated team of investment banking specialists leverage sector insights and product expertise to offer our clients innovative advisory, capital markets and financing solutions. We thank our clients for trusting Stanbic IBTC Capital to handle their important investment banking transactions. These awards reinforce our position as the leading investment banking franchise in Nigeria.”

 

