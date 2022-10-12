Business

Stanbic IBTC completes first outbound PAPSS transaction

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, completed the first outbound and inbound transaction on the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) platform in Nigeria. PAPSS, the centralised Financial Market Infrastructure (FMI) that supports payment arrangements with the objective of expanding pan- African trade and driving African Central Bank’s economic and financial integration agenda, was deployed for use in the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) in the following countries: Nigeria, the Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Ghana and Guinea.

The first outbound transaction was completed on Friday, 30 September 2022 from Stanbic IBTC Bank to Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB), while the return inbound transaction was completed on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Chief Executive Wole Adeniyi described the transaction as the organisation’s way of supporting intra-African trade while also supporting low-cost and risk-controlled payment, settlement, and clearing systems.

“This is a great opportunity for new and existing clients to take advantage of. The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System will enable interested individuals and businesses make cross border payments, thereby reducing, dependencies on foreign exchange and correspondent banks. Consequently, this will reduce requisite correspondent banking fees and mitigate central delays,” he added.

 

