Business

Stanbic IBTC emerges winner at Cosmopolitan The Daily Business Awards

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has been awarded the “Best Cash Management Bank” and the “Best Trade Finance and Supply Finance Provider in Nigeria” at the 2022 edition of the Cosmopolitan The Daily Business Awards, which held recently. Organised by Cosmopolitan The Daily Business publication, the business award recognises financial organisations globally with exceptional strategy, achievements, dedication, and innovation.

Expressing his delight at the awards, Jesuseun Fatoyinbo, Head, Transactional Products and Services (TPS), Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, said that the recognition is an attestation to the bank’s dedication to quality service and customer satisfaction. He said: “Stanbic IBTC Bank has earned its place as one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions.

One of our strategic goals is to help Nigerian organisations grow and scale their businesses while also facilitating the development of an enabling business environment and thriving ecosystem. We also deploy innovative solutions to give our clients and customers the best experience. “Emerging as the Best Cash Management Bank and Best Trade Finance and Supply Finance Provider in Nigeria is impressive as this demonstrates the commitment and dedication of our people. This is a testament to the high operating standard at Stanbic IBTC and proof of the confidence that our clients have in our service delivery,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Climate change: IMF outlines plan for $50bn lending trust

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has outlined plans for a proposed $50 billion lending trust focused on climate change. In a blog post by Ceyla Pazarbasioglu and Uma Ramakrishnan, the Director and Deputy Director of IMF’s strategy, policy and review department, which was published yesterday, the Fund said that about three quarters of its member […]
Business

Renault nets $1bn in 2021

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Renault Group said on Friday that it returned to profitability in 2021, beating expectations and reversing out of two straight years of losses aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent chip supply issues weighing on the auto industry.   The automaker reported a group share of net profit of 888 million euros ($1.0 billion), beating […]
Business

Cashboxng is thriving because we make extra effort to be genuine – Aigbogun

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sydney Imuetinyan Aigbogun, founder and CEO of CashBox, an online saving platform founded in 2019 is optimistic that genuine online businesses will survive the odds even though people are often scared of online transactions. Aigbogun made this assertion while responding to the question on how his online saving platform would thrive in a time many […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica