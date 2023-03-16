Stanbic IBTC empowers owners of exporting firms

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has used its recent trade export webinar to empower export business owners in the country with the knowledge and resources needed to succeed in the export trade sector, according to a press release.

The statement said that during the webinar themed, “Getting your business export ready,” attendees gained valuable insights on successfully navigating the complexities of exporting goods and services in the export trade sector. It added that attendees learned about the various regulations and compliance requirements, the best practices for finding the right partners, managing risk, using trade barometers, and building trade relationships with potential clients. Olufemi Oyekola, Head of Enablement and Ecosystem at Stanbic IBTC Bank, noted during his opening remarks that the exchange of goods through export and import activities determined the economic status of a nation.

He stated that the trade sector wss a catalyst for rapid economic growth, which fosters international relations between countries, adding that an economy that would flourish must place more emphasis on exports than imports. Chigozie Onyeocha, Head of Africa China Banking at Stanbic IBTC Bank, said: “At Stanbic IBTC, we are constantly on the lookout for the latest trends that support our agenda for business growth.” Onyeocha added that the webinar aimed to empower export business owners with the knowledge to prepare for headwinds, as World Trade Organisation (WTO) economists predict a 1.0 per cent increase in global merchandise trade volumes, down sharply from the previous estimate of 3.4 per cent.

Like this: Like Loading...