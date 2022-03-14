Stanbic IBTC empowers young Nigerians for business leadership

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, held its annual Youth Leadership Series (YLS) at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, last week, designed to empower young Nigerians to become future business leaders. According to a press release, the event, which was the fifth in the series, attracted youths across Nigeria.

The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Dr. Demola Sogunle, spoke on the rationale behind the 2022 YLS. He noted that one of the financial institution’s core mandates remained the creation of opportunities for the youths, who are the leaders of tomorrow.

“We are pleased that the 2022 edition of the YLS engaged young Nigerians, and thereby set them on the path to self-discovery. This occasion marked the fifth year of our YLS series, and we are proud to have chosen to inspire youths to be the best versions of themselves and encourage them to achieve their goals and aspirations.

At Stanbic IBTC, we recognize the youths are the leaders of tomorrow, and we are conversant with their needs. “We thus created this platform to sensitise youths to imbibe a solution-oriented mindset. Not only to position them to think outside the box, but also help them proffer solutions that will enhance the economy,” Dr. Sogunle said.

