Business

Stanbic IBTC enlightens customers on online security

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, held its Cybersecurity webinar recently themed, “How Secure Are You Online?” which saw the lender sensitizing its customers on how to protect themselves from fraudsters.

 

The virtual session tackled prevailing issues around cyber security as well as answered pertinent questions on the safety of financial transactions online. It also emphasised the importance of cyber security while carrying out financial transactions in general.

The informative session was hosted by Tobi Ayeni, popularly known as Miss Techy, and Abayomi Oluwole, Head, Information Security, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited as the speaker.

They enlightened the audience on steps to take to ensure safety while carrying out business transactions in cyberspace. Abayomi Oluwole, Head, Information Security, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, said activities on the internet are increasing daily and online activities attract the intrusion of fraudsters, and hackers on the internet, hence the importance to enlighten people on safety while online.

He said: “The internet is a wonderful space, with boundless possibilities. People use it for different purposes, including payments and other business transactions.

Therefore, Stanbic IBTC, as a technologically driven institution, recognises the importance of educating people about being security conscious while using the internet for transactions on different platforms.”

“In line with our commitment to keeping our customer’s transactions secure, we always utilise top-notch technological algorithms to verify every financial and business transaction that goes through our channels,” he added.

Oluwole also stated that Stanbic IBTC leverages novel innovation and technology to optimise its products and services with a focus on efficiency and convenience aided by the internet. He urged participants to always ensure that they verify any information before proceeding

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Hassan: Combating desertification, climate change capital intensive

Posted on Author ONWUKA NZESHI

Director General, National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW), Dr Bukar Hassan, in this interview with ONWUKA NZESHI, draws a nexus between the depleting vegetation in the Sahelian belt of Nigeria, the daily migration of people to the South and insecurity in the country and the fact that reversing the impacts of climate change […]
Business

AfDB, others’ climate financing hit $61.6bn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Climate financing by seven of the world’s largest multilateral development banks (MDBs), including African Development Bank (AfDB), totalled $61.6 billion in 2019, of which $41.5 billion (67 per cent) was in low-and middle-income economies, according to the 2019 Joint Report on Multilateral Development Banks’ Climate Finance. The report shows that $46.6 billion, or 76 per […]
Business

NSE begins week negative with N35bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the negative route following investors’ low sentiments at the bourse.   However, the market breadth also closed positive with 17 gainers against 15 losers.   Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 67.17 basis points or 0.27 per cent to close at 25,132.67 index […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica