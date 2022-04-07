Business

Stanbic IBTC faults report on N83bn unclaimed funds

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC has faulted press reports alleging that it accounts for N83billion of the “N1.2 trillion unclaimed funds” that the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on recovery of “Unclaimed Funds” claims to have found in some Nigeria banks. The bank, which stated ghis yesterday, said that the allegations “are misleading do not represent the facts,” adding that it had provided all information as requested by the House of Representatives’ Ad-Hoc Committee.

The statement partly reads: “The attention of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC (the bank) has been drawn to press reports alleging that a sum of ‘N83 billion’ of what was termed to be ‘unclaimed funds’ had been discovered in the bank, as part of the hearing by the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on recovery of ‘Unclaimed Funds.

“It is important to stress clearly that the allegations made in the press reports against the bank are misleading and do not represent the facts. The bank has provided all information as requested by the House of Representatives’ Ad- Hoc committee and continues to work with the House Committee to provide any additional information that the Committee may require. For the avoidance of doubt, the bank does not have any further obligations in respect of any alleged ‘unclaimed funds.’ “Stanbic IBTC Bank continues to be transparent and ethical in its business practices and and we remain committed to upholding the highest level of integrity in all our dealings.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lender disburses N52.9bn for 62 projects in two years

Posted on Author Abdulahab Isa

Nigerian Export- Import Bank (NEXIM Bank) has clarified that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) N50 billon Export Development Fund (EDF) it secured in 2018 has financed 62 projects transacting to total disbursement of N52.9 billion between 2018 till date. The bank realised profit in the sum of N2.03 billion in 2019 and 1.09bn in […]
Business

Pension: Investment in real estate declines to N156.08bn

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

As pension assets un- der the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) maintain a sustained growth year-on-year, investment in real estate recorded marginal decline during the first seven months of the year. Although the real estate sec- tor is not a primary attraction for investment of pension funds at its early stage like in the case of […]
Business

#BreakTheBias: Access Bank set to celebrate IWD

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As part of its commitment to inspire, connect and empower women to attain their full potentials, Access Bank Plc will be hosting a conference in commemoration of the annual International Women’s Day.   The conference which will take place at The Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday March 10, 2022, is aimed at furthering […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica