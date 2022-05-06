Stanbic IBTC founder, Atedo Peterside, joins SDP

Seasoned Nigerian entrepreneur, investment banker, and economist Atedo Peterside (CON) officially joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Atedo – an alumnus of the City University, London and London School of Economics and Political Science as a member at Victoria Island Ward 2, Eti-Osa Local Government. Before he was presented with the party card, the 66-year-old stated that the party’s manifesto; the quality of the party’s national leadership; his own adjudged acceptability at the local/ward level of the party; the commitment and willingness of the party leadership to practise internal democracy informed his decision. Other points are if the party’s doors are truly open to Nigerian youths who wish to claim their country back and if SDP is a place where he feels truly welcome?. Reacting to this development, Lagos SDP chairman comrade Adeyinka Dabiraoluwa is pleased with the national icon’s choice while enjoining other great minds to follow Atedo’s path.
