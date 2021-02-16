News

Stanbic IBTC gives out N34.8m in scholarship

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has awarded scholarships to successful candidates in the 2019 and 2020 University Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

 

This was done as part of its aspiration to encourage hardwork and excellence in academic pursuit. The 87 beneficiaries were drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. The beneficiaries comprised 39 candidates who participated in the 2019 UTME and another 48 candidates drawn from the 2020 UTME. Physically challenged yet brilliant candidates were in-cluded.

 

The presentation of the scholarships was conducted virtually on Thursday, last week. In 2019, Stanbic IBTC announced its scholarship scheme to support, reward and encourage students who had excelled in their academic pursuit.

 

The leading end-to-end financial solutions organisation said the initiative was in line with its commitment to value-driven corporate social investments, designed to contribute to youth’s educational development.

 

The scholarship programme was introduced as part of the financial institution’s 30th anniversary celebration. Dr. Demola Sogunle  Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said the prosperity of the nation and its citizens was hinged on the youth’s educational development, and that the financial institution remained determined to provide the necessary support to brilliant students.

 

He said: “Stanbic IBTC appreciates the fundamental role education plays in transforming society, which is why we have chosen to institute the scholarship to encourage hard work and academic excellence amongst Nigerian students who desire tertiary education. The scholarship will enable them to pursue and realise their dreams of academic excellence.

 

“The scholarship will be disbursed to the 87 students in yearly tranches for a period of four academic years. However, after the first tranche, subsequent disbursements will be subject to maintaining at least a second-class upper grade and evidence of good conduct confirmed by the school” Dr. Sogunle added. He further stated that “Education Trust Funds will be set up for the beneficiaries, and the funds will be accessed through the Education Trust accounts”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Obaseki inaugurates 22-man panel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State yesterday inaugurated a 22-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to look into the circumstances surrounding the #EndSARs protest in the state and country at large. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the panel has representatives of all the security agencies, among other members. It is headed by retired […]
News

Reps to Buhari: Appoint coordinator for amnesty programme

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a substantive Coordinator for the Presidential Amnesty Programme for the Niger Delta in order to douse the rising tension in the region. The advice was given following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Preye Influence Oseke. The House also urged the […]
News Top Stories

UK pledges £7m aid to combat hunger in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…8 other countries get £47m aid to families The United Kingdom (UK) has pledged an extra £47 million aid to provide food, nutrition, water and shelter for nine countries and regions, including Nigeria. This is contained in a statement by Gill Atkinson, the Acting High Commissioner of the British High Commission in Nigeria. A breakdown […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica