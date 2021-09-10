Stanbic IBTC Holdings commended for supporting CIS

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has been commended by the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) for the organisation’s support that has spanned several years. The CIS Governing Council also accorded special recognition to Stanbic IBTC Holdings for the role it played in the recent acquisition of a secretariat by the Institute.

A letter signed by Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe, President and Chairman of Council, CIS, and Mr. Josiah Akerewusi, Chief Executive and Registrar, CIS, read: “We wish to express the sincere appreciation and gratitude of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers to Stanbic IBTC Holdings for the unwavering commitment you have shown towards the Institute over the years.”

The chairman of Council and the chief executive further extolled Stanbic IBTC Holdings for the role played in the actualisation of the Institute’s long-term goal to acquire a secretariat. “We are glad to report that not only have we succeeded in acquiring a building in highbrow Ikoyi Lagos, but we have also undertaken and completed a massive renovation project to give the Institute a befitting secretariat. This success story would not have been achieved without your generous donation of N25 million towards the building project,” the statement further read. Stanbic IBTC was honoured for its commitment to the Institute’s advancement and had its name emblemed on a Roll of Honour at a special ceremony that held recently.

