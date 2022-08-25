Stanbic IBTC Holdings reports 61.8% pre-tax profit growth

Stanbic IBTC Holdings (STANBIC) has reported a pre-tax profits growth of 61.8 per cent year-on-year (y/y) and net profits growth of 37.8 per cent y/y. This was disclosed in its first half of 2022 (H1’22) audited results. For the second quarter of 2022 (Q2’22) standalone, pre-tax profits rose by 60.0 per cent y/y, and net profits were up 37.8 per cent y/y. On the H1’22 Earnings per Share (EPS) of N2.26, the board has proposed a record-high interim dividend of N1.50/s (+50.0 per cent y/y). This implies an interim dividend yield of 4.9 per cent on Wednesday’s closing price. On balance, earnings were buoyed by the rise in both Net interest income and Non-interest revenues. However, when annualised, Net profits were behind our and consensus forecasts for FY’22 by 14.1 per cent and 15.5 per cent, respectively, owing to a negative surprise on the tax expense line. The market’s reaction to the results was positive, as stock rose 8.9 per cent Wednesday, buoyed by the increased dividend and the doubledigit earnings growth.
Freight Forwarders decry arbitrary increase of exchange rate by Customs
The President, Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS), Reverend Jonathan Nicole has decried alleged jacking of the exchange rate for the payment of import duty by the Nigeria Customs Service, saying the increment is arbitrary and unjustifiable. He warned that if the Federal Government does not urgently intervene, the increment would not only lead […]
Grid collapse: 4,312mw generation rattles power industry
HISTORY The transmission has a history of collapse anytime power generation reaches a peak The power industry at the weekend was rattled over possible collapse in the national grid as electricity generation in the country rose by 979.2 megawatts to 4,312.1 megawatt on Sunday. This came as 16 power plants saw an increase […]
Onyema: Investors still interested in oil and gas sector
Oscar Onyema, CEO of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), has said domestic investors are still willing to leverage oil and gas sector. He, however, noted that the sector would continue to experience external pressure throughout 2020 due to Covid- 19 pandemic. Onyema spoke at the Seplat Energy Summit 2020 with the theme: "Business Sustainability and Strategic […]
