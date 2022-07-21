Stanbic IBTC hosts women in tech event

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has held the second edition of its Women in Tech event. According to a press release, the event is a celebration of women in the Nigerian tech space, while encouraging more women and young girls to take up careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). It also preaches the need to close the gender gap and empower women and young girls to seize the opportunities that the tech world offers. The statement said that the event with the theme: “Building a career in tech: Break the glass ceiling,” was held on the Zoom virtual meeting platform, adding that It had in attendance guest panelists from different tech-led careers, including Bisola Alabi, founder, Heels and Tech; Olatokunbo Ogunlade, System Engineer, Factorial HR; Ibifuro Apiafi, Manager, Entrepreneur Selection and Growth, Endeavor; and Moyinoluwa Aiyeniko, Software Developer, Stanbic IBTC Bank. The event was moderated by Vivian Obiajulu. Bunmi Dayo-Olagunju , Executive Director, Client Solutions, Stanbic IBTC, said the event is one of the ways the organisation is supporting women to bridge the gender gap in the tech space. She said: “Despite the advancement in technology globally, studies have shown that women only account for about 30 per cent of professionals in the field. More women in the tech space means the reduction of inequalities, leading to a more gender-balanced society and an increase in technological innovation, productivity, and job creation. All these will give a boost to our economy and Stanbic IBTC is ever ready to support and encourage women, and young girls, to take up careers in technology.”
Related Articles
‘$200m needed to close AfDB’s food production plan’
President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has said that he will seek the support of G7 member countries for the $200 million needed to close the financing gap for the $1.5 billion Africa Emergency Food Production plan recently unveiled by the bank. Adesina, who stated this during a meeting with development ministers […]
DBN, others sign MoU on green finance for MSMEs
To ensure sustained funding for micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) for green projects, the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Plc, the Financial Centre for Sustainability Lagos (FC4S Lagos) and the Nigeria Climate Innovation Center (NCIC) have signed an MoU to fund green projects in Nigeria. While DBN will play the role of a […]
Nigeria’s broadband growth accelerates
15.5m users connected in 10 months Broadband penetration in Nigeria has maintained rapid growth this year as more Nigerians have been connected in the last 10 months than the number connected throughout 2019. Between January and October this year, a total of 15.5 million new broadband users have been connected, according to data […]
